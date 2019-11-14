Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Brookfield Asset Management Inc.    BAM.A   CA1125851040

BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.

(BAM.A)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Brookfield Asset Management : Posts Lower 3Q FFO, Higher Profit and Revenue

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 07:24am EST

By Dave Sebastian

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) reported lower funds from operations for the third quarter as net income and revenue rose.

For the quarter ended Sept. 30, the asset-management firm posted funds from operations of 80 cents a share, compared with $1.07 a share in the prior year.

The company posted net income of $947 million, or 91 cents a share, compared with $163 million, or 11 cents a share, in the prior year.

Revenue was $17.88 billion, compared with $14.86 billion in the same period last year.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMEN
07:24aBROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT : Posts Lower 3Q FFO, Higher Profit and Revenue
DJ
07:04aBROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:55aBrookfield Asset Management Reports Third Quarter 2019 Net Income and FFO
GL
11/13Elon Musk deems UK too risky
11/11BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. : quaterly earnings release
11/04Brookfield Closes US$9 Billion Global Private Equity Fund
GL
10/21BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT : Dominion Energy to Sell 25% Stake in Cove Point to..
DJ
10/15BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT : Embarks on High-Price Makeover of Fifth Avenue Tow..
DJ
10/15BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT : Embarks on High-Price Makeover of Fifth Avenue Tow..
DJ
10/14BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L P : announces Medium-Term Note Redemption Price ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 63 951 M
EBIT 2019 12 492 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,12%
P/E ratio 2019 29,1x
P/E ratio 2020 23,2x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,90x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,94x
Capitalization 57 460 M
Chart BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.
Duration : Period :
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 45,90  $
Last Close Price 56,98  $
Spread / Highest target -19,4%
Spread / Average Target -19,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Bruce Flatt CEO, Director & Senior Managing Partner
Frank J. McKenna Chairman
Lori A. Pearson Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Partner
Brian Douglas Lawson Chief financial Officer & Director
Dominic Dodds Managing Director-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.44.02%57 531
BLACKROCK, INC.23.61%75 347
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)3.89%44 588
UBS GROUP0.57%44 200
STATE STREET CORPORATION15.27%26 435
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION27.29%22 373
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group