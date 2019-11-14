Brookfield Asset Management : Posts Lower 3Q FFO, Higher Profit and Revenue

By Dave Sebastian



Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) reported lower funds from operations for the third quarter as net income and revenue rose.

For the quarter ended Sept. 30, the asset-management firm posted funds from operations of 80 cents a share, compared with $1.07 a share in the prior year.

The company posted net income of $947 million, or 91 cents a share, compared with $163 million, or 11 cents a share, in the prior year.

Revenue was $17.88 billion, compared with $14.86 billion in the same period last year.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com