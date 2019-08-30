Log in
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT

BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT

(BAM.A)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Brookfield Asset Management : Requests Delisting From Euronext Stock Exchange


share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 05:24pm EDT

By Kimberly Chin

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) said Friday it has requested to remove its Class A limited voting shares on the Euronext stock exchange.

The company said the move was prompted by low trading volume and costs associated with the administrative requirements needed to keep its listing on the exchange.

Brookfield said it had already received approval by the exchange's board. The asset manager's last trading day on the exchange is expected to be September 27, and its shares are expected to be delisted on September 30.

In conjunction with the move, Brokofield shareholders will be able to sell their Brookfield Euronext shares on the New York Stock Exchange or the Toronto Stock Exchange, Brookfield's primary listing exchanges.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 61 448 M
EBIT 2019 11 909 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 0,94%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 1,06x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,08x
Capitalization 65 317 M
Chart BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT
Duration : Period :
Brookfield Asset Management Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 45,90  $
Last Close Price 68,66  $
Spread / Highest target -33,2%
Spread / Average Target -33,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Bruce Flatt Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank J. McKenna Chairman
Lori Pearson Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Partner
Brian Douglas Lawson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Partner
Jeffrey Miles Blidner Director & Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT30.22%49 118
BLACKROCK INC7.44%66 842
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-11.37%39 328
UBS GROUP-15.86%38 701
STATE STREET CORPORATION-18.69%19 106
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION4.40%18 754
