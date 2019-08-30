Brookfield Asset Management : Requests Delisting From Euronext Stock Exchange

By Kimberly Chin

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) said Friday it has requested to remove its Class A limited voting shares on the Euronext stock exchange.

The company said the move was prompted by low trading volume and costs associated with the administrative requirements needed to keep its listing on the exchange.

Brookfield said it had already received approval by the exchange's board. The asset manager's last trading day on the exchange is expected to be September 27, and its shares are expected to be delisted on September 30.

In conjunction with the move, Brokofield shareholders will be able to sell their Brookfield Euronext shares on the New York Stock Exchange or the Toronto Stock Exchange, Brookfield's primary listing exchanges.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com