Brookfield Asset Management : Takeover of Abraaj's Turkey Assets Falls Through -- Update

By William Louch and Nicolas Parasie

Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc.'s bid to buy a portfolio of assets managed by Abraaj Group's Turkish team has fallen through, according to people familiar with the matter.

Brookfield had been the front-runner to take over the assets but decided to pull out, in part because of uncertainty over Turkey's unstable economy, which could complicate future fundraising efforts, one person said. Concern over previous mismanagement at Abraaj also contributed to Brookfield's decision not to pursue the deal, the person added.

The decision may complicate efforts by Abraaj's liquidators to sell certain of the Dubai-based firm's assets to minimize investor losses.

Abraaj ran into trouble last year after a group of investors hired a forensic accountant to investigate whether it had misused some of their money, The Wall Street Journal previously reported. The company also had debts totaling more than $1 billion that it was unable to pay, the Journal reported.

As part of an effort to pay Abraaj's debts and limit damage to the companies in its portfolio, Deloitte & Touche LLP, provisional liquidators for Abraaj's fund-management unit, invited other investment firms to bid for control of individual funds managed by the firm.

After 12 bidders made offers for different parts of the business, Brookfield was chosen to take over the Turkey assets, according to a document sent to Abraaj investors in November.

Private-equity firms Actis and Colony Capital are in line to take over assets in Africa and South America respectively, the document shows.

Earlier efforts to sell the entire fund-management business, including a proposed sale to Colony Capital, fell through, The Wall Street Journal reported in July.

Two specialist emerging-markets investors, Actis and Helios Investment Partners, also submitted bids to acquire the Turkey business. Brookfield prevailed in part because it wasn't bidding for other parts of the Abraaj business, the document states.

What will happen to the fund and its assets now isn't clear. The proposed deal would have seen Brookfield take over management of a $526 million buyout fund Abraaj raised with backing from investors including the International Finance Corp., a unit of the World Bank, according to the IFC's website. Abraaj announced the close of the fund in 2016. The fund's portfolio includes e-commerce website Hepsiburada and logistics company Netlog Lojistik Hismetleri AS.

Abraaj's office in Istanbul is led by former Deutsche Bank AG executive Selcuk Yorgancioglu, who was appointed co-chief executive of Abraaj earlier last year after the firm's founder, Arif Naqvi, stepped down from his role as head of Abraaj's private-equity unit.

Based in Toronto, Brookfield is one of the world's largest investors in real estate and infrastructure, with assets such as U.S. mall owner GGP Inc. It also has expanded its private-equity ambitions. WSJ Pro reported in December 2017 the firm was seeking to raise as much as $10 billion for its fifth global buyout fund.

As well as expanding Brookfield's private-equity arm, the proposed Abraaj deal would have bolstered its presence in the Middle East, where it already has an office and investments in Dubai, according to its website.

