Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Brookfield Asset Management    BAM.A   CA1125851040

BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT

(BAM.A)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Brookfield Asset Management : to invest C$750 million in TransAlta's clean energy push

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/26/2019 | 12:04am EDT
Bruce Flatt, CEO, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, speaks at the Milken Institute's 21st Global Conference in Beverly Hills

(Reuters) - Canada's TransAlta Corp said on Monday Brookfield Asset Management will invest C$750 million ($559.1 million) in the company as it aims to become a clean energy producer by 2025.

The investment from Brookfield Renewable Partners, majority owned by the Canada-based asset manager, will be convertible to an ownership in TransAlta's hydro assets in Alberta in the future, TransAlta said in a statement. Brookfield currently owns about 5 percent in the company.

The asset manger has also agreed to buy shares in the company to increase its stake to 9 percent, TransAlta said.

Calgary-based TransAlta has been under shareholder scrutiny lately for recording losses over the past two years.

Meanwhile, activist investor Mangrove Partners has notified TransAlta its intention to nominate five candidates for election to TransAlta board at its annual meeting. TransAlta will review Mangrove's notice, it said in a separate statement.

Last week, Mangrove Partners and Bluescape Energy Partners sought changes in TransAlta's management structure.

As part of the latest investment deal with Brookfield, TransAlta said it will add Harry Goldgut and Richard Legault, both nominated by Brookfield, to its slate of directors for election at the annual meeting on April 26.

TransAlta also said it and Brookfield will form a joint experts committee, for a period of six years, to focus on optimizing the operations of TransAlta's Hydro Assets.

The company plans to spend C$350 million of the Brookfield investment to advance its coal-to-gas transition strategy, up to C$250 million to buy back shares over three years, and the rest to develop existing and new projects.

(Reporting by Debroop Roy; additional reporting by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Gopakumar Warrier)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT -0.47% 61.34 Delayed Quote.17.79%
TRANSALTA CORPORATION 3.85% 9.43 Delayed Quote.62.43%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMEN
12:04aBROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT : to invest C$750 million in TransAlta's clean energ..
RE
03/22BROOKFIELD PROPERTY REIT : Partners Reminds Unitholders of Substantial Issuer Bi..
AQ
03/20BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT : Announces Results of Conversion of its Series 34 P..
AQ
03/19BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT : Hotel Leela Venture to sell hotels, property to Br..
AQ
03/18BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS LP : Completes Annual Filings
AQ
03/15BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT : to acquire Reliance's East-West Pipeline for Rs 13..
AQ
03/14BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT : to Acquire 62% of Oaktree Capital Management
AQ
03/14Brookfield Plans to Buy Majority of Oaktree Capital -- WSJ
DJ
03/14BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT : to Buy 62% of Oaktree Capital
DJ
03/14BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT : grabs 62 per cent of Oaktree Capital in $4.7bn dea..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 57 875 M
EBIT 2019 9 466 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,46%
P/E ratio 2019 71,17
P/E ratio 2020 71,06
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,79x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,81x
Capitalization 45 627 M
Chart BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT
Duration : Period :
Brookfield Asset Management Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 46,8 $
Spread / Average Target 2,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Bruce Flatt Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank J. McKenna Chairman
Lori Pearson Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Partner
Brian Douglas Lawson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Partner
Jeffrey Miles Blidner Director & Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT17.79%45 627
BLACKROCK INC6.25%65 956
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)7.29%48 220
UBS GROUP-3.23%46 027
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD13.09%26 260
STATE STREET CORPORATION3.06%24 613
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.