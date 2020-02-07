Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Brookfield Asset Management Inc.    BAM.A   CA1125851040

BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.

(BAM.A)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Brookfield Fund Shows Investors Are Still Hungry for Infrastructure

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 05:45am EST

By Miriam Gottfried

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has finished raising a massive new fund dedicated to infrastructure, a sign that global investors are eager to bet on railroads, natural-gas pipelines, renewable power and data centers -- despite concerns the industry will struggle to put record amounts of capital to work.

The Canadian investment giant said it raised $20 billion for the fund, exceeding its $17 billion target and the $14 billion it raised for its previous infrastructure fund, which closed in July 2016. It is the biggest fund Brookfield has ever raised.

The only infrastructure fund bigger is the $22 billion vehicle Global Infrastructure Partners announced in December. Blackstone Group Inc. said in July it had raised $14 billion for its infrastructure fund, which is open-ended and could eventually be as big as $40 billion.

With global interest rates still hovering near historic lows, institutions such as pension funds and sovereign-wealth funds have poured money into infrastructure. Firms raised a record $97.5 billion for infrastructure in 2019, up nearly 70% from 2015, according to data provider Preqin.

Investors are attracted to the sector's reputation for steady returns, which tend to be lower than riskier private equity but higher than safer fixed-income securities. Brookfield targets annualized returns before fees of 13% to 15% and has reported a blended annualized return of 15% to date across all three of its previous infrastructure funds, according to public filings.

But the flood of capital has outpaced investors' ability to find appealing opportunities. Dry powder, or cash reserves, for the sector totaled $212 billion at the end of 2019, more than double where it stood at the end of 2015, Preqin data show.

The fundraising binge has come despite inaction on infrastructure legislation in Washington.

President Trump campaigned on the promise of a $1 trillion plan for U.S. infrastructure and rolled out a proposal in 2018. The initiative faced hurdles in Congress in part because it would have required states and cities to come up with their own money for funding projects, and the White House shifted its focus to other priorities such as trade.

Brookfield, for its part, isn't contributing as much to that cash pile as it might seem. The firm has already invested about $8 billion, or roughly 40% of the new fund, thanks in part to its ability to use money from its balance sheet to do deals, then transfer the assets to its fund once fundraising is complete. The firm's investors have put a further $5 billion into deals alongside it, for a total of around $14 billion in transactions.

With more than $500 billion in assets across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power, private equity and credit, Brookfield is one of the world's largest investors in private markets.

The firm's executives see a multitrillion-dollar opportunity over the next 50 years as they expect governments around the globe to begin transferring the bulk of their infrastructure to the private sector. They will be driven to do so by their own indebtedness, the efficiency of private enterprise and by the institutional capital flooding into the sector in search of higher yields, Brookfield Chief Executive Bruce Flatt wrote in a letter to investors last year.

So far, none of the new infrastructure fund has gone toward public-private partnerships or privatization of government-owned assets.

Of the $8 billion Brookfield has already invested, about 45% was invested in data infrastructure, with about 20% in renewable energy, about 25% in transportation and the remaining 10% or so going into utilities, Brookfield's head of infrastructure, Sam Pollock, said in an interview.

He said those investments have been in markets across the world, including China, India, Brazil and Mexico. Still, Mr. Pollock said he expects about 40% of the fund will ultimately be spent in North America, which remains the biggest market for infrastructure.

In July, the firm said it would join with Singapore sovereign-wealth fund GIC Pte. Ltd. to acquire Darien, Conn.-based railroad operator Genesee & Wyoming Inc. in a deal valued at $8.4 billion, including debt. In March, Brookfield said it would invest $750 million in TransAlta Corp. to aid in the power company's transition to clean energy.

And in September 2018, Brookfield invested $613 million into a joint venture with Digital Realty Trust Inc. to acquire Latin American data-center business Ascenty.

"What gives us confidence in being able to invest at the returns we're seeking is that we have a diversified business across sectors and across regions," said Mr. Pollock, who is also chief executive of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP, the firm's publicly traded infrastructure business.

Write to Miriam Gottfried at Miriam.Gottfried@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. 1.82% 85.41 Delayed Quote.11.80%
BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L.P. 1.24% 54.82 Delayed Quote.9.66%
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC. 0.13% 124.02 Delayed Quote.3.44%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.18% 4.702 Delayed Quote.3.38%
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. 0.75% 64.21 Delayed Quote.14.78%
TRANSALTA CORPORATION 0.80% 10.13 Delayed Quote.9.16%
TRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC. 1.53% 17.23 Delayed Quote.11.02%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMEN
05:45aBrookfield Fund Shows Investors Are Still Hungry for Infrastructure
DJ
02/06BROOKFIELD PROPERTY REIT : Partners reports fourth quarter and full-year 2019 re..
AQ
02/01Brookfield Business Partners to Buy 40% Stake in IndoStar for INR14.50 Billio..
DJ
01/28Canada's Brookfield gets OK to build Brazil solar power plants
RE
01/17STRATEGIC METALS : Cobalt isn’t going anywhere
01/17Brookfield Asset Management Notice of 2019 Year End Results Conference Call a..
GL
01/15Thyssenkrupp unit sale raises 9.5bn financing test
RE
01/15BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L P : 2019 Fourth Quarter Conference Call and Webc..
AQ
01/15Allied Esports Entertainment Shares Up 10% on Brookfield Property Investment
DJ
01/14Brookfield Renewable Submits Proposal to Acquire TerraForm Power on an All St..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 67 323 M
EBIT 2019 13 014 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 0,99%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 0,96x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,81x
Capitalization 64 702 M
Chart BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.
Duration : Period :
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 52,59  $
Last Close Price 64,24  $
Spread / Highest target -18,1%
Spread / Average Target -18,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Bruce Flatt CEO, Director & Senior Managing Partner
Frank J. McKenna Chairman
Lori A. Pearson Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Partner
Brian Douglas Lawson Chief financial Officer & Director
Dominic Dodds Managing Director-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.11.80%62 482
BLACKROCK, INC.10.34%83 759
UBS GROUP2.82%44 990
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-5.54%40 891
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC13.07%32 121
STATE STREET CORPORATION1.48%27 737
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group