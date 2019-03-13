Log in
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT

BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT

(BAM.A)
Brookfield buys most of Oaktree to build juggernaut to rival Blackstone

03/13/2019 | 12:25pm EDT
People walk to Brookfield Place off Bay Street on the day of the AGM for Brookfield Asset Management shareholders in Toronto

(Reuters) - Brookfield Asset Management Inc said on Wednesday it will buy most of Oaktree Capital Group LLC in a roughly $4.8 billion deal, creating an alternative-asset manager that would rival industry leader Blackstone Group in size.

The decision by Oaktree, led by distressed debt investor Howard Marks, to sell a majority stake of itself comes after a sustained period in which its stock has underperformed the broader market.

Oaktree's stock is down around 13 percent in the last five years, even after a price bump on Wednesday following the deal's announcement. By comparison, the S&P 500 Index is up more than 50 percent over the same time and Blackstone's share price is up 4 percent.

Brookfield approached Oaktree about the deal sometime during the fall season, a person familiar with the matter said.

The deal is also a bet by Brookfield, which currently focuses on private equity, real estate, infrastructure and renewable power, on the prospects for investing in debt, which makes up around 70 percent of Oaktree's assets under management.

"This transaction enables us to broaden our product offering to include one of the finest credit platforms in the world, which has a value-driven, contrarian investment style, consistent with ours," Brookfield Chief Executive Bruce Flatt said in a statement.

The combined businesses will have about $475 billion of assets under management, Brookfield said in a statement.

Industry leader Blackstone had $472 billion in assets under management at the end of 2018.

Oaktree shareholders can exchange each of their shares for either $49 in cash or 1.0770 Class A shares of Brookfield. However, Brookfield said the total amount will be paid in 50 percent stock and rest in cash.

The offer represents an 11.8 percent premium to Oaktree's Tuesday closing price. The stock was up 11.8 percent in mid-day trading.

Both companies will continue to operate as independent businesses, while Marks, Oaktree's co-chairman, would join Brookfield's board of directors.

Oaktree shareholders, consisting primarily of its founders, certain members of management and employees, will own the remaining 38 percent of the company.

Starting from 2022, Oaktree's founders, senior management as well as current and former employee shareholders will be able to sell their remaining Oaktree units to Brookfield over time.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin in New York and Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Shinjini Ganguli)

By Joshua Franklin and Debroop Roy
ChangeLast1st jan.
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT -0.41% 61.2 Delayed Quote.17.43%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.65% 25719.89 Delayed Quote.9.55%
NASDAQ 100 1.01% 7271.486293 Delayed Quote.13.18%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.92% 7658.276406 Delayed Quote.13.91%
OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP LLC 11.77% 48.995 Delayed Quote.10.26%
S&P 500 0.85% 2814.77 Delayed Quote.11.03%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 57 875 M
EBIT 2019 9 466 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,46%
P/E ratio 2019 71,34
P/E ratio 2020 71,23
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,79x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,82x
Capitalization 45 703 M
Technical analysis trends BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 46,8 $
Spread / Average Target 1,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Bruce Flatt Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank J. McKenna Chairman
Lori Pearson Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Partner
Brian Douglas Lawson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Partner
Jeffrey Miles Blidner Director & Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT17.43%45 703
BLACKROCK INC8.92%67 612
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)10.28%49 566
UBS GROUP-0.12%46 768
STATE STREET CORPORATION9.40%26 128
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD18.32%26 084
