Equinox Payments : and ACCEO Tender Retail Deliver PCI 5.x-certified P2PE-ready Solutions on First Data Platform

Equinox Payments (“Equinox”), a leading provider of payment terminals,
software and services, and ACCEO
Tender Retail today announced that the Equinox Luxe
8500i and Luxe
6200m payment terminals have achieved EMV end-to-end certification
on First Data’s processing platform and are expected to be submitted to
the PCI Security Standards Council in February for validation. The
solution leverages the First Data payments platform and supports First
Data TransArmor encryption and tokenization. Value-add features include
First Data’s Dynamic Currency Conversion (DCC).
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190114005181/en/
Advanced security including PCI 5.x, SRED and Point-to-Point Encryption
(P2PE) combine to extend peace of mind and reduce the costs and hassles
of annual PCI compliance validation. The solution meets the extensive
PCI Security Standards Council’s P2PE standards and enables remote key
injection and software downloads to deliver operational efficiencies.
“Working with the Luxe terminal family allowed us to seamlessly migrate
our existing Linux application directly onto the Luxe terminals,
preserving our leading feature-rich solutions that merchants expect of
us,” said Joey Vaccaro, vice president, Business Development, ACCEO
Solutions.
“The boldly unique design of our Luxe terminals, backed by the highest
PCI security standards and coupled with ACCEO Tender Retail’s
semi-integrated EMV-certified software, mitigates the costs and
complexities of annual PCI compliance while improving the check-out
experience,” said Rob Hayhow, vice president, Equinox Payments.
By integrating ACCEO’s Tender Retail software on the Luxe 8500i and Luxe
6200m, merchants and POS vendors gain unprecedented access to fully
integrated customer engagement in a semi-integrated environment.
Operating the payment application directly on the device reduces the
overhead related to PCI compliance and eliminates the expenses
associated with legacy proprietary and restrictive terminal-based
middleware software for semi-integrated configurations. Modern design
elements including a vivid display encourage customer engagement and
improve the payment experience.
About ACCEO Tender Retail
Tender
Retail is a North American leader in the payment industry. The
Tender Retail team is at the forefront of innovation, having been one of
the first providers to offer an EMV-ready payment solution with
End-to-End Encryption (E2EE) in North America. Deployed in major
retailers throughout the United States and Canada, Tender Retail has
been a leader in cutting-edge payment solutions for over 30 years.
Since 1976, Harris has focused on providing feature-rich and robust
turnkey solutions to Public Sector, Schools, Utility, and Health Care
agencies across North America. With the ACCEO acquisition, Harris has
expanded its scope in the private sector (Retail, Hardware stores and
building centers, SMBs, etc.). The company’s focus is on creating
long-term relationships with its customers and ensuring that it meets
the changing needs of its customers over time.
About Equinox Payments
Brookfield Equinox LLC (dba Equinox Payments) was founded in 2014 as a
result of an acquisition of assets from Equinox Payments, LLC. Located
in Scottsdale, Arizona, Equinox is looking beyond product features to
rethink and reimagine the customer payment experience.
The company is owned by NBS Payment Solutions, based in Toronto, Canada
and a leading provider of electronic payment solutions to the financial
industry for over 25 years. NBS Payment Solutions is a wholly-owned
subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management, which has over $285 billion
of assets under management. Brookfield is listed on the New York (BAM)
and Toronto (BAM.A) stock exchanges. For more information about Equinox,
visit www.equinoxpayments.com.
