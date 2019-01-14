Equinox Payments : and ACCEO Tender Retail Deliver PCI 5.x-certified P2PE-ready Solutions on First Data Platform

Semi-integrated interface supports EMV and contactless and speeds time to market

Equinox Payments (“Equinox”), a leading provider of payment terminals, software and services, and ACCEO Tender Retail today announced that the Equinox Luxe 8500i and Luxe 6200m payment terminals have achieved EMV end-to-end certification on First Data’s processing platform and are expected to be submitted to the PCI Security Standards Council in February for validation. The solution leverages the First Data payments platform and supports First Data TransArmor encryption and tokenization. Value-add features include First Data’s Dynamic Currency Conversion (DCC).

Advanced security including PCI 5.x, SRED and Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) combine to extend peace of mind and reduce the costs and hassles of annual PCI compliance validation. The solution meets the extensive PCI Security Standards Council’s P2PE standards and enables remote key injection and software downloads to deliver operational efficiencies.

“Working with the Luxe terminal family allowed us to seamlessly migrate our existing Linux application directly onto the Luxe terminals, preserving our leading feature-rich solutions that merchants expect of us,” said Joey Vaccaro, vice president, Business Development, ACCEO Solutions.

“The boldly unique design of our Luxe terminals, backed by the highest PCI security standards and coupled with ACCEO Tender Retail’s semi-integrated EMV-certified software, mitigates the costs and complexities of annual PCI compliance while improving the check-out experience,” said Rob Hayhow, vice president, Equinox Payments.

By integrating ACCEO’s Tender Retail software on the Luxe 8500i and Luxe 6200m, merchants and POS vendors gain unprecedented access to fully integrated customer engagement in a semi-integrated environment. Operating the payment application directly on the device reduces the overhead related to PCI compliance and eliminates the expenses associated with legacy proprietary and restrictive terminal-based middleware software for semi-integrated configurations. Modern design elements including a vivid display encourage customer engagement and improve the payment experience.

About ACCEO Tender Retail

Tender Retail is a North American leader in the payment industry. The Tender Retail team is at the forefront of innovation, having been one of the first providers to offer an EMV-ready payment solution with End-to-End Encryption (E2EE) in North America. Deployed in major retailers throughout the United States and Canada, Tender Retail has been a leader in cutting-edge payment solutions for over 30 years.

Since 1976, Harris has focused on providing feature-rich and robust turnkey solutions to Public Sector, Schools, Utility, and Health Care agencies across North America. With the ACCEO acquisition, Harris has expanded its scope in the private sector (Retail, Hardware stores and building centers, SMBs, etc.). The company’s focus is on creating long-term relationships with its customers and ensuring that it meets the changing needs of its customers over time.

About Equinox Payments

Brookfield Equinox LLC (dba Equinox Payments) was founded in 2014 as a result of an acquisition of assets from Equinox Payments, LLC. Located in Scottsdale, Arizona, Equinox is looking beyond product features to rethink and reimagine the customer payment experience.

The company is owned by NBS Payment Solutions, based in Toronto, Canada and a leading provider of electronic payment solutions to the financial industry for over 25 years. NBS Payment Solutions is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management, which has over $285 billion of assets under management. Brookfield is listed on the New York (BAM) and Toronto (BAM.A) stock exchanges. For more information about Equinox, visit www.equinoxpayments.com.

