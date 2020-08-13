Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 08/13 04:00:00 pm
44.02 CAD   -1.94%
Financials Down Amid Stimulus-Bill Doubts -- Financials Roundup

08/13/2020

Shares of banks and other lenders and money managers fell as investors hedged their bets on the likelihood of a second coronavirus relief stimulus package.

Brookfield Asset Management fell after the private-equity and property investment firm, structured as a real-estate investment trust, swung to a second-quarter loss as shutdowns during the pandemic hit some of its operations and weighed on valuations in its real-estate portfolio.

AMP shares rose after the Australian wealth manager reported a net profit in its fiscal first half, but underlying profit fell 40%, reflecting the pandemic's impact. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 56 987 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 137 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,6x
Yield 2020 1,37%
Capitalization 51 334 M 51 502 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,30x
EV / Sales 2021 3,47x
Nbr of Employees 150 000
Free-Float 83,9%
Technical analysis trends BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 33,63 $
Last Close Price 33,87 $
Spread / Highest target -0,73%
Spread / Average Target -0,73%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Bruce Flatt CEO, Director & Senior Managing Partner
Frank J. McKenna Chairman
Lori A. Pearson Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Partner
Brian Douglas Lawson Co-Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Dominic Dodds Managing Director-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-10.26%51 342
BLACKROCK, INC.17.41%90 002
UBS GROUP AG-6.30%45 084
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-24.54%33 645
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.13.63%31 410
STATE STREET CORPORATION-10.01%25 083
