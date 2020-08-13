Financials Down Amid Stimulus-Bill Doubts -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other lenders and money managers fell as investors hedged their bets on the likelihood of a second coronavirus relief stimulus package.

Brookfield Asset Management fell after the private-equity and property investment firm, structured as a real-estate investment trust, swung to a second-quarter loss as shutdowns during the pandemic hit some of its operations and weighed on valuations in its real-estate portfolio.

AMP shares rose after the Australian wealth manager reported a net profit in its fiscal first half, but underlying profit fell 40%, reflecting the pandemic's impact.

