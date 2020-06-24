Log in
Brookfield Business Partners L.P. 2020 Second Quarter Conference Call and Webcast for Investors and Analysts

06/24/2020 | 06:46am EDT

Date: Thursday, August 6, 2020
Time: 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time)

BROOKFIELD NEWS, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are invited to participate in Brookfield Business Partners’ 2020 Second Quarter Conference Call & Webcast on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss with members of senior management our results and current business initiatives.

Results will be released on Thursday, August 6, 2020 prior to 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) and will be available following the release on our website at https://bbu.brookfield.com.

To participate in the Conference Call please dial +1 (866) 688-9431 toll-free in the U.S and Canada or for overseas calls please dial +1 (409) 216-0818 (Conference ID 3838218) at approximately 11:50 a.m. (Eastern Time). Live audio of the Conference Call will be available via webcast on our website or can be accessed at BBUQ22020Webcast.

A replay of the Conference Call will be available until August 12, 2020 by dialing +1 (855) 859-2056 toll-free in the U.S. and Canada or +1 (404) 537-3406 for overseas calls (Conference ID 3838218). A replay of the webcast will be available on our website.

Brookfield Business Partners (TSX: BBU.UN) (NYSE:BBU) is a business services and industrials company focused on owning and operating high-quality businesses that benefit from barriers to entry and/or low production costs.
Brookfield Business Partners is the flagship listed business services and industrials company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with over $515 billion of assets under management. More information is available at www.brookfield.com.
Brookfield Business Partners is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges. For more information please visit our website at https://bbu.brookfield.com.

Contact:
Alan Fleming
bbu.enquiries@brookfield.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 42 759 M - -
Net income 2020 293 M - -
Net Debt 2020 14 400 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 0,75%
Capitalization 4 975 M 4 975 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 67 030
Free-Float 98,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 37,60 $
Last Close Price 33,12 $
Spread / Highest target 20,8%
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,66%
Managers
NameTitle
Cyrus Madon Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey Miles Blidner Chairman
J. Peter Gordon Chief Operating Officer
Jaspreet Dehl Chief Financial Officer
Peter Poolsaar Chief Information Officer
