Brookfield Business Partners Announces Entry Into Automatic Purchase Plan and Update to Normal Course Issuer Bid

BROOKFIELD NEWS, Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) (TSX:BBU.UN) ("Brookfield Business Partners") today announced that, in connection with its normal course issuer bid which commenced on August 15, 2018 (“NCIB”), it has entered into an automatic purchase plan with its designated broker. The automatic purchase plan, which has been pre-cleared by the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”), will allow for the purchase of Brookfield Business Partners’ outstanding limited partnership units (the “Units”), subject to certain trading parameters, at times when Brookfield Business Partners ordinarily would not be active in the market due to its own internal trading black-out periods, insider trading rules or otherwise. Outside of these periods, Units will be repurchased in accordance with management’s discretion and in compliance with applicable law. The automatic plan commences on January 3, 2019 and terminates on August 14, 2019. The actual number of Units purchased under the automatic plan, the timing of such purchases and the price at which Units are purchased will depend upon future market conditions.

Brookfield Business Partners also announced that the TSX accepted a notice filed by Brookfield Business Partners of its intention to amend its existing NCIB to permit the purchase of Units through the facilities of designated exchanges and alternative trading systems in Canada and the United States in addition to the facilities of the TSX and NYSE. The maximum number of Units which may be repurchased under the NCIB will also be amended from 3,371,900 Units, being 10% of the public float, to 3,309,289 Units, which equals 5% of the total issued and outstanding Units.

Brookfield Business Partners believes that in the event the Units trade in a price range that does not fully reflect their value, the acquisition of Units may represent an attractive use of available funds. As of the close of business on January 3, 2019, 20,400 Units have been repurchased pursuant to the existing NCIB.

Repurchases will terminate on August 14, 2019, or earlier should Brookfield Business Partners complete its repurchases prior to such date. All Units acquired under the NCIB will be cancelled.

Brookfield Business Partners is a business services and industrials company focused on owning and operating high-quality businesses that benefit from barriers to entry and/or low production costs. Brookfield Business Partners is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information.

Brookfield Business Partners is the flagship listed business services and industrials company of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: BAM) (TSX: BAM.A) (EURONEXT: BAMA), a leading global alternative asset manager with more than $330 billion of assets under management. For more information, please visit our website at https://bbu.brookfield.com

