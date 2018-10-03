Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Brookfield Business Partners LP    BBU.UN   BMG162341090

BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS LP (BBU.UN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. 2018 Third Quarter Conference Call and Webcast for Investors and Analysts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2018 | 12:46pm CEST

Date: Friday, November 2, 2018
Time: 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) 

BROOKFIELD NEWS, Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are invited to participate in Brookfield Business Partners’ (TSX: BBU.UN) (NYSE:BBU) 2018 Third Quarter Conference Call & Webcast on Friday, November 2, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss with members of senior management our results and current business initiatives.

Results will be released on Friday, November 2, 2018 prior to 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) and will be available following the release on our website at https://bbu.brookfield.com.

To participate in the Conference Call please dial +1 (866) 521-4909 toll-free in the U.S and Canada or for overseas calls please dial +1 (647) 427-2311, conference ID: 1519659 at approximately 10:50 a.m. (Eastern Time).

Live audio of the Conference Call will be available via webcast on our website or can be accessed at BBUQ32018Webcast.

A replay of the Conference Call will be available until December 2, 2018 by dialing +1 (800) 585-8367 toll-free in the U.S. and Canada or +1 (416) 621-4642 for overseas calls, conference ID: 1519659. A replay of the webcast will be available on our website.

Brookfield Business Partners is a business services and industrials company focused on owning and operating high-quality businesses that benefit from barriers to entry and/or low production costs. Brookfield Business Partners is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges. Further information is available at https://bbu.brookfield.com. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information.

Brookfield Business Partners is the flagship listed business services and industrials company of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., a global alternative asset manager with over $285 billion of assets under management. For more information, go to www.brookfield.com.

Contact:
Gwyn Hemme
416-359-8632
bbu.enquiries@brookfield.com


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNE
12:46pBrookfield Business Partners L.P. 2018 Third Quarter Conference Call and Webc..
GL
09/11BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS LP : Announces Management Changes
AQ
09/10BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS LP : Announces Management Changes
AQ
09/05BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS LP : to Acquire Controlling Stake in Leading Brazil..
AQ
09/04BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS LP : unit leads investment in Brazilian heavy equip..
AQ
09/04Brookfield Business Partners to Acquire Controlling Stake in Leading Brazilia..
GL
08/31CANADA'S BROOKFIELD ACQUIRES BRAZIL' : filing
RE
08/22SEC Issues Administrative Proceeding Involving Lila
AQ
08/22BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS LP : and Macquarie sell Quadrant Energy for $2.8 bi..
AQ
08/22Brookfield Business Partners and Macquarie Announce Agreement to Sell Quadran..
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/02The Outstanding Track Record At Brookfield Should Continue 
09/20A 9.2% Yielder With Interest Rate Protection 
09/10Brookfield Business Partners appoints Jaspreet Dehl as the CFO 
09/04Brookfield Business Partners to buy stake in Brazilian fleet management compa.. 
08/22Market Caution Amid Political Worries (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
Chart BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS LP
Duration : Period :
Brookfield Business Partners LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Cyrus Madon Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey Miles Blidner Chairman
Jaspreet Dehl Chief Financial Officer
Peter Poolsaar Chief Information Officer
John Stewart Lacey Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS LP34.21%0
WORLDPAY INC7.04%31 236
CINTAS CORPORATION25.68%21 289
UNITED RENTALS-5.37%13 273
BUREAU VERITAS-2.11%11 425
LG CORP--.--%11 327
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.