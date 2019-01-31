Brookfield to Buy Healthscope in $4.1 Billion Deal -- Update

(Adds details)

By Maria Armental

Australian health-care provider Healthscope Ltd. agreed to sell itself to Brookfield Business Partners LP in a roughly $4.1 billion (A$5.7 billion) deal.

But a consortium of financial investors led by private-equity firm BGH Capital has indicated it may raise its earlier bid, Healthscope said.

Healthscope is the second-largest private hospital operator in Australia and the largest pathology services provider in New Zealand.

Brookfield Business Partners, the publicly listed private-equity vehicle of Toronto-based Brookfield Asset Management Inc., trumped a rival offer by a consortium of financial investors led by private-equity firm BGH Capital.

Founded in 1985 and initially listed on the Australian Securities Exchange in 1994, Healthscope was bought in late 2010 by a consortium managed by TPG and the Carlyle Group LP. It was again listed on the ASX in 2014.

Brookfield's two-pronged offer is expected to close in the second quarter, the firm said.

Under a so-called scheme of arrangement, which would be court-sanctioned, Healthscope shareholders would receive a total A$2.50 a share, inclusive of an interim dividend of 3.5 cents a share, according to Healthscope.

Under the terms of a simultaneous takeover offer, Healthscope shareholders would receive A$2.40 a share, inclusive of the interim dividend.

The deal, subject to shareholder and court approval, is expected to close in the second quarter, Brookfield said.

Brookfield said it intended to use about $1.7 billion from the sale and long-term leaseback of 22 hospitals to help pay for the acquisition of up to 100% of Healthscope -- leaving the door open for shareholders to retain an equity stake in the company.

Healthscope said it has reached sale-lease agreements with Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) and NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust for a combined A$2.5 billion under which each would buy half of the hospitals.

NorthWest, one of Healthscope's largest shareholders, has agreed to support the Brookfield deal, Healthscope said.

NorthWest controls a roughly 13% stake in Healthscope, according to FactSet data.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com