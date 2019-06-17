Log in
BROOKFIELD GLBL INFRSTRCTR SCRTY INCM FD

(BGI.UN)
Brookfield Global Infrastructure Securities Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution

06/17/2019 | 04:37pm EDT

TORONTO, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Global Infrastructure Securities Income Fund (the “Fund”) (TSX: BGI.UN) today announced a distribution of C$0.15 per unit for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The distribution will be paid on or before July 15, 2019 to holders of record on June 28, 2019.

Eligible holders of the Units (“Unitholders”) may participate in the Fund’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan (“DRIP”), where they may elect to automatically reinvest their dividends in additional Units. Details of the DRIP are available on the Fund’s website at www.brookfield.com. Unitholders who wish to participate in the DRIP should contact their investment advisor for further information and to enroll.

Brookfield Investment Management (Canada) Inc. and Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC (together, the "Firm") are the manager and investment manager of the Fund, respectively.

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC (the “Firm”) is an SEC-registered investment adviser and represents the Public Securities platform of Brookfield Asset Management, Inc., providing global listed real assets strategies including real estate equities, infrastructure equities, multi-strategy real asset solutions and real asset debt. With nearly $19 billion of assets under management as of April 30, 2019, the Firm manages separate accounts, registered funds and opportunistic strategies for institutional and individual clients, including financial institutions, public and private pension plans, insurance companies, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds and high net worth investors. The Firm is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management, Inc., a leading global alternative asset manager with over $365 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2019. For more information, go to publicsecurities.brookfield.com.

The Fund uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. Financial and other material information regarding the Fund is routinely posted on and accessible at publicsecurities.brookfield.com.

For more information, please visit www.brookfield.com or contact:

Investor Relations
Tel: (855) 777-8001
Email: publicsecurities.enquiries@brookfield.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
