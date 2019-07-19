Log in
BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L.P.

(BIP)
Brookfield Infrastructure Acknowledges a Stock Exchange Filing by Reliance

07/19/2019

BROOKFIELD, News, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN) notes the filing submitted by Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings Limited (“Reliance”) (click here) regarding the potential acquisition of a tower business by a Brookfield-led consortium.  

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, energy and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. We are focused on assets that generate stable cash flows and require minimal maintenance capital expenditures. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges. Further information is available at www.brookfieldinfrastructure.com.

Brookfield Infrastructure is the flagship listed infrastructure company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with over $365 billion of assets under management. For more information, go to www.brookfield.com

For more information, please contact:

Media – Brookfield:
Claire Holland
Vice President, Communications
Tel: (416) 369-8236
Email: Claire.holland@brookfield.com		Investors – Brookfield:
Melissa Low
Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 956-5239
Email: melissa.low@brookfield.com

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian provincial securities laws and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and in any applicable Canadian securities regulations. Words and other expressions which are predictions of or indicate future events, trends or prospects and which do not relate to historical matters will tend to identify forward-looking statements. Although Brookfield Infrastructure believes that the forward-looking statements it makes and related information is based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations, the reader should not place undue reliance on them, or any other forward-looking statements or information in this news release. The future performance and prospects of Brookfield Infrastructure are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results of Brookfield Infrastructure to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by the statements in this news release include general economic conditions in the jurisdictions in which we operate and elsewhere which may impact the markets for our products, the ability to achieve growth within Brookfield Infrastructure’s businesses and in particular completion of the acquisition referred to in this news release, which cannot be assured, the impact of market conditions on our businesses, the fact that success of Brookfield Infrastructure is dependent on market demand for an infrastructure company, which is unknown, the availability of equity and debt financing for Brookfield Infrastructure, the ability to effectively complete new acquisitions in the competitive infrastructure space (including the ability to complete announced and potential acquisitions that may be subject to conditions precedent and to reach final agreement with counterparties to transactions referred to in this news release, given that there can be no assurance that any such transaction will be agreed to or completed), and to integrate acquisitions into existing operations, the future performance of these acquisitions, the market conditions of key commodities, changes in technology which have the potential to disrupt the business and industries in which we invest, the price, supply or demand for which can have a significant impact upon the financial and operating performance of our business and other risks and factors described in the documents filed by Brookfield Infrastructure with the securities regulators in Canada and the United States including under “Risk Factors” in Brookfield Infrastructure’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and other risks and factors that are described therein. Except as required by law, Brookfield Infrastructure undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 702 M
EBIT 2019 1 808 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 16 078 M
Yield 2019 4,58%
P/E ratio 2019 59,2x
P/E ratio 2020 33,7x
EV / Sales2019 6,14x
EV / Sales2020 5,92x
Capitalization 12 783 M
Chart BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L.P.
Duration : Period :
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 47,73  $
Last Close Price 43,84  $
Spread / Highest target 14,1%
Spread / Average Target 8,87%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Samuel J. B. Pollock Chief Executive Officer
Derek George Pannell Chairman
Bahir Manios Chief Financial Officer
Arthur Jacobson Director
Anne C. Schaumburg Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L.P.26.96%12 783
ATLANTIA31.88%21 882
GETLINK15.94%8 164
JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY CO LTD2.45%7 272
SOCIETA INIZIATIVE AUTOSTRADALI E SERVI43.70%4 427
GUANGDONG PROVINCIAL EXPRESSWAY DEVELOP.--.--%2 240
