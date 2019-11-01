Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.    BIP   BMG162521014

BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L.P.

(BIP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Medium-Term Note Redemption Price Information

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 04:24pm EDT

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION TO THE UNITED STATES

BROOKFIELD, News, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSX: BIP.UN; NYSE: BIP) (“Brookfield Infrastructure”) today announced the following redemption price of the Medium-Term Notes described below (the “Notes”) (per C$1,000 of principal amount) which are to be redeemed by its subsidiaries Brookfield Infrastructure Finance ULC, Brookfield Infrastructure Finance LLC, Brookfield Infrastructure Finance Limited and Brookfield Infrastructure Finance Pty Ltd on November 6, 2019:

C$375,000,000, 3.538%, Series 3 Notes, due October 30, 2020
(CUSIP No. 11291ZAB3)
Redemption Price: C$1,011.36
Accrued and unpaid interest: C$0.68
Total redemption price and accrued and unpaid interest: C$1,012.04

All of the Notes are to be redeemed. The redemption is more fully described in Brookfield Infrastructure’s news release of October 7, 2019. Additional terms and conditions are contained in the notice of redemption that was provided to the registered holder of the Notes (CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc.) (“CDS”) and the trustee, Computershare Trust Company of Canada.

Non-registered holders (banks, brokerage firms or other financial institutions) who maintain their interests in the Notes through CDS should contact their CDS customer service representative with any questions about the redemption. Alternatively, beneficial holders with any questions about the redemption should contact their representative brokerage firm or financial institution, which holds interests in the Notes on their behalf.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, energy and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. We are focused on assets that generate stable cash flows and require minimal maintenance capital expenditures.

Brookfield Infrastructure is the flagship listed infrastructure company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with over $500 billion of assets under management. More information is available at www.brookfield.com.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges. Further information is available at https://bip.brookfield.com and investors are encouraged to consult the website.

Contact information:

Media:Investors:
  
Claire Holland
Vice President, Communications
Tel: (416) 369-8236
Email: claire.holland@brookfield.com		Melissa Low
Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 956-5239
Email: melissa.low@brookfield.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE
04:24pBrookfield Infrastructure Announces Medium-Term Note Redemption Price Informa..
GL
10/07Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. 2019 Third Quarter Conference Call an..
GL
10/07Brookfield Infrastructure to Redeem CDN$375 Million of 3.538% Series 3 Notes
GL
10/03Brookfield Infrastructure to Issue $500 Million of Medium-Term Notes
GL
09/25Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Unit Split and Creation of an Exchange Co..
GL
08/29BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/08NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
08/08NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
08/02BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/02Brookfield Infrastructure Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 375 M
EBIT 2019 1 821 M
Net income 2019 279 M
Debt 2019 14 132 M
Yield 2019 4,00%
P/E ratio 2019 114x
P/E ratio 2020 53,9x
EV / Sales2019 5,37x
EV / Sales2020 5,76x
Capitalization 14 717 M
Chart BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L.P.
Duration : Period :
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 52,50  $
Last Close Price 50,17  $
Spread / Highest target 7,63%
Spread / Average Target 4,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Samuel J. B. Pollock Chief Executive Officer
Derek George Pannell Chairman
Benjamin Michael Vaughan Chief Operating Officer
Bahir Manios Chief Financial Officer
Anne C. Schaumburg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L.P.45.29%14 717
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.30.74%123 421
3M COMPANY-13.41%94 878
SIEMENS AG6.16%91 000
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY31.84%87 161
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.33.07%54 183
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group