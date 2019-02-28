Log in
02/28 04:02:02 pm
40.02 USD   +0.13%
08:49pBrookfield Infrastructure Completes Annual Filings
GL
02/27BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L.P. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/06BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Brookfield Infrastructure Completes Annual Filings

0
02/28/2019 | 08:49pm EST

BROOKFIELD, News, Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN) today announced that it has filed its 2018 annual report on Form 20-F (the “Annual Report”), including its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018, with the SEC on EDGAR as well as with the Canadian securities authorities on SEDAR. These documents are also available under the Financial Reports section of our website and a hard copy will be provided to unitholders free of charge upon request.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, energy and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. We are focused on assets that generate stable cash flows and require minimal maintenance capital expenditures. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges. Further information is available at www.brookfield.com/infrastructure and investors are encouraged to consult the website.

Brookfield Infrastructure is the flagship listed infrastructure company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with over $350 billion of assets under management. For more information, go to www.brookfield.com.

For more information, please visit our website at www.brookfieldinfrastructure.com or contact:

 

Media:
Claire Holland
Vice President, Communications
Tel: (416) 369-8236
Email: claire.holland@brookfield.com		 

Investors:
Melissa Low 
Vice President, Investor Relations  
Tel: (416) 956-5239
Email: melissa.low@brookfield.com		 

 

brookfield.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 983 M
EBIT 2019 1 123 M
Net income 2019 249 M
Debt 2019 14 056 M
Yield 2019 5,08%
P/E ratio 2019 11,93
P/E ratio 2020 18,28
EV / Sales 2019 7,47x
EV / Sales 2020 7,17x
Capitalization 15 696 M
Managers
NameTitle
Samuel J. B. Pollock Chief Executive Officer
Derek George Pannell Chairman
Bahir Manios Chief Financial Officer
Arthur Jacobson Director
Anne C. Schaumburg Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L.P.15.75%15 696
ATLANTIA14.33%19 406
GETLINK8.87%7 989
JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY CO LTD-1.02%7 225
SOCIETA INIZIATIVE AUTOSTRADALI E SERVI19.49%3 730
POINTER TELOCATION LTD20.73%119
