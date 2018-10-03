Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.    BIP   BMG162521014

BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L.P. (BIP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. 2018 Third Quarter Conference Call and Webcast for Investors and Analysts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2018 | 10:58pm CEST

Date:       Friday, November 2, 2018
Time:       9:00 a.m. (ET)

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are invited to participate in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ (NYSE: BIP) (TSX: BIP.UN) 2018 Third Quarter Conference Call and Webcast on Friday, November 2, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss results and current business initiatives with members of senior management.

These results will be released on November 2, 2018 at approximately 7:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) and will also be available following the release on our website at www.brookfield.com/infrastructure.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-866-521-4909 toll-free in North America, or for overseas calls please dial +1-647-427-2311 at approximately 8:50 a.m. The conference call will be webcast live here and will be archived for future reference.

For those unable to participate in the Conference Call, a rebroadcast will also be available until midnight on December 2, 2018. To access this rebroadcast, please call 1-800-585-8367 or if outside Canada & the U.S. please call +1-416-621-4642 (Conference ID: 4297818).

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, energy and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. We are focused on assets that generate stable cash flows and require minimal maintenance capital expenditures.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges. Further information is available at www.brookfield.com/infrastructure. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information.

Brookfield Infrastructure is the flagship listed infrastructure company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with $285 billion of assets under management. For more information, go to www.brookfield.com.

Brookfield
Media
Claire Holland
(416) 369-8236
claire.holland@brookfield.com

Investor Relations
Melissa Low
(416) 956-5239
melissa.low@brookfield.com

brookfield.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE
10:58pBrookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. 2018 Third Quarter Conference Call an..
GL
01:09pENERCARE : Obtains Final Order for Plan of Arrangement with Brookfield Infrastru..
AQ
09/26ENERCARE : Shareholders Approve Plan of Arrangement
AQ
09/18ENERCARE : Glass Lewis Recommends Enercare Shareholders Vote FOR Special Resolut..
AQ
09/14KINDER MORGAN HIRES TD TO SELL CANAD : sources
RE
09/12IIROC Trade Resumption - Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.
NE
09/12BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L : IIROC Trade Resumption - Brookfield Infra..
AQ
09/12ENERCARE : Updates Market on Proposed Transaction with Brookfield Infrastructure
AQ
09/07BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L : to Issue $500 Million of Medium-Term Note..
AQ
09/06Brookfield Infrastructure to Issue $500 Million of Medium-Term Notes
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/02The Rose 96 Stock Portfolio Due Diligence Criteria Exposed Along With Some Va.. 
10/02The Outstanding Track Record At Brookfield Should Continue 
09/30Investors Need To PAAY Attention To This Information 
09/183 Fast Growing, High-Yield Dividend Stocks To Own For The Next 50 Years 
09/17My Top 10 Stocks For Retirees 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 665 M
EBIT 2018 859 M
Net income 2018 262 M
Debt 2018 9 088 M
Yield 2018 4,70%
P/E ratio 2018 24,84
P/E ratio 2019 18,40
EV / Sales 2018 6,77x
EV / Sales 2019 6,46x
Capitalization 15 743 M
Chart BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L.P.
Duration : Period :
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 46,5 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Samuel J. B. Pollock Chief Executive Officer
Derek George Pannell Chairman
Bahir Manios Chief Financial Officer
Arthur Jacobson Director
Anne C. Schaumburg Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L.P.-10.60%15 743
ATLANTIA-30.34%17 542
GETLINK2.33%7 008
JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY CO LTD-7.82%6 609
SOCIETA INIZIATIVE AUTOSTRADALI E SERVI-17.78%3 364
POINTER TELOCATION LTD-30.11%105
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.