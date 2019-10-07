Log in
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. 2019 Third Quarter Conference Call and Webcast for Investors and Analysts

10/07/2019 | 01:25pm EDT

Date:       Thursday, November 7, 2019

Time:       9:00 a.m. (ET)

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are invited to participate in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ 2019 Third Quarter Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss results and current business initiatives with members of senior management.

These results will be released on November 7, 2019 at approximately 7:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) and will also be available following the release on our website at www.brookfield.com/infrastructure.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-866-688-9459 toll-free in North America, or for overseas calls please dial +1-409-216-0834 at approximately 8:50 a.m. (Conference ID: 4820607). The conference call will be webcast live at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/os4uqaax and will be archived for future reference.

For those unable to participate in the Conference Call, a rebroadcast will also be available until midnight on November 14, 2019. To access this rebroadcast, please call 1-855-859-2056 or if outside Canada and the U.S., please call +1-404-537-3406 (Conference ID: 4820607).

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, energy and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. We are focused on assets that generate stable cash flows and require minimal maintenance capital expenditures.

Brookfield Infrastructure is the flagship listed infrastructure company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with over $500 billion of assets under management. More information is available at www.brookfield.com.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges. Further information is available at https://bip.brookfield.com and investors are encouraged to consult the website.

﻿﻿Contact information:

Media:Investors:
Claire Holland
Vice President, Communications
Tel: (416) 369-8236
Email: claire.holland@brookfield.com		Melissa Low
Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 956-5239
Email: melissa.low@brookfield.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
