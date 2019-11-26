Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Brookfield Office Properties Inc.    BPO   CA1129001055

BROOKFIELD OFFICE PROPERTIES INC.

(BPO)
SummaryChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Brookfield Office Properties : New American Funding Renews Long-Term Contract for Black Knight MSP Servicing System

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 09:48am EST

Also Using Black Knight's Innovative Servicing Digital and Actionable Analytics Solutions to Support Growth, Customer Retention

  • New American Funding has signed a seven-year renewal for the comprehensive, end-to-end Black Knight MSP servicing system
  • MSP encompasses all aspects of servicing, from loan boarding to default, for first mortgages and home equity loans
  • MSP's unmatched scalability will continue to support New American Funding's continued growth
  • New American Funding will also implement Black Knight's advanced Actionable Intelligence Platform and Bankruptcy and Foreclosure solution
  • New American Funding uses Black Knight's award-winning, consumer-facing Servicing Digital mobile solution and its Default suite to support loss mitigation and invoicing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Nov. 26, 2019 - Today, Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) announced that New American Funding, an independent mortgage lender headquartered in Orange County, Calif., has signed a seven-year renewal agreement for MSP, Black Knight's comprehensive servicing system. This end-to-end solution encompasses all aspects of servicing, including extensive functionality to support regulatory requirements. MSP is used to service more than 34 million active loans and helps servicers increase operational efficiency, reduce operating costs and improve risk mitigation.

'Black Knight's scalable and robust servicing platform has greatly supported the growth of our business,' said Roger Stotts, Executive Vice President and Chief Servicing Officer for New American Funding. 'Over the past five years, MSP has proven to be the flexible, comprehensive solution we need, one that delivers both innovation and stability, while helping us continue to provide an excellent customer experience. We look forward to working with Black Knight for seven more years.'

New American Funding is also adding Black Knight's Actionable Intelligence Platform (AIP), which is integrated with MSP, to deliver strategic, proactive and actionable analytics to the right people within the organization at the right time. New American Funding will use the AIP's Zero Tolerance and Lien Alert Servicing suites to proactively monitor and manage operations through the use of key performance metrics. AIP Zero Tolerance provides servicers with actionable intelligence to help decrease potential compliance issues and minimize risk, while AIP Lien Alert delivers instant notifications about key lien-related indicators - such as bankruptcies, tax delinquencies or foreclosure/default activity - on loans in a servicer's portfolio, so the appropriate actions can be taken.

New American Funding recently implemented Servicing Digital, a powerful and interactive consumer-facing mobile solution from Black Knight that delivers detailed, timely and highly personalized loan information to borrowers about the value of their homes and how much wealth can be built from their real estate assets. Tightly integrated with MSP, Servicing Digital gives New American Funding customers easy, round-the-clock access to home and loan information; the ability to make mortgage payments online; and a view into opportunities for refinancing, tapping available home equity or purchasing another home.

New American Funding also uses Black Knight's Loss Mitigation solution for timely loss mitigation assistance; utilizes Invoicing, a web-based solution that streamlines billing and invoicing; and is currently implementing Bankruptcy and Foreclosure to help streamline its default processes. This entire suite of default products is thoroughly and seamlessly integrated with the MSP system.

'We are extremely proud to be building upon our long-term relationship with New American Funding,' said Joe Nackashi, president of Black Knight. 'Using our suite of servicing products shows a forward-looking commitment to both New American Funding's own growth and to providing a positive experience for its mortgage customers. Black Knight continues to bring transformative innovations to the industry, helping New American Funding - and all of our clients - improve results and better meet the needs of borrowers.'

About New American Funding

New American Funding is a family-owned mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of over 120,000 loans for $30 billion, approximately 190 branches, and over 3,000 employees. The company offers niche products such as Your Path, and has made Inc. 5000's list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America five times. It has a state-of-the-art career training facility and develops innovative technology, including apps GoGo LO and GoGo Partner.

About Black Knight

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) is a leading provider of integrated software, data and analytics solutions that facilitate and automate many of the business processes across the homeownership life cycle.

As a leading fintech, Black Knight is committed to being a premier business partner that clients rely on to achieve their strategic goals, realize greater success and better serve their customers by delivering best-in-class software, services and insights with a relentless commitment to excellence, innovation, integrity and leadership. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

# # #

SOURCE: BLACK KNIGHT, INC.

Disclaimer

Black Knight Inc. published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2019 14:47:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BROOKFIELD OFFICE PROPERTI
09:48aBROOKFIELD OFFICE PROPERTIES : New American Funding Renews Long-Term Contract fo..
PU
11/25BROOKFIELD OFFICE PROPERTIES : Black Knight's First Look at October 2019 Mortgag..
PU
11/04BROOKFIELD OFFICE PROPERTIES : Black Knight's September 2019 Mortgage Monitor
PU
10/28BROOKFIELD OFFICE PROPERTIES : Flagstar Bank Signs Long-Term Renewal for MSP; Ad..
PU
10/24BLACK KNIGHT'S FIRST LOOK : Despite Slight Seasonal Uptick, Mortgage Delinquenci..
PU
10/24BROOKFIELD OFFICE PROPERTIES : Black Knight's First Look at September 2019 Mortg..
PU
10/23BROOKFIELD OFFICE PROPERTIES : Black Knight's Ernst Fee Monitoring Service Seaml..
PU
10/23BROOKFIELD OFFICE PROPERTIES : Black Knight Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earning..
PU
10/08BROOKFIELD OFFICE PROPERTIES : Black Knight Launches New Enhancements to Compass..
PU
10/07BROOKFIELD OFFICE PROPERTIES : Black Knight's August 2019 Mortgage Monitor
PU
More news
Chart BROOKFIELD OFFICE PROPERTIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Brookfield Office Properties Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Bryan Kenneth Davis Director
Lance Liebman Director
Robert L. Stelzl Director
P. Keith Hyde Director
Saul Shulman Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROOKFIELD OFFICE PROPERTIES INC.0.00%0
HUFVUDSTADEN AB (PUBL)25.27%4 421
HYSAN DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED-22.53%3 876
CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG29.36%3 646
ENTRA ASA18.92%2 714
JOY CITY PROPERTY LIMITED2.35%1 582
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group