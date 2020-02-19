Brookfield Property Partners L P : Acquisition Of Forever 21 Finalized

NEW YORK and INDIANAPOLIS and CHICAGO, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Authentic Brands Group (ABG), a global brand development, marketing, and entertainment company, today announced the acquisition of America's original fast fashion retailer, Forever 21. ABG and Simon Property Group (Simon) (NYSE: SPG) will each own 37.5 percent, and Brookfield Property Partners (Brookfield) (NASDAQ: BPY) will own 25 percent of the intellectual property and operating businesses.

With this move, ABG, Simon, and Brookfield become the new ownership group for Forever 21. Building on the success of Aéropostale, this similar ownership structure positions Forever 21 for long-term performance and growth. This acquisition further diversifies ABG's experiential retail and eCommerce vertical and boosts the value of its brand portfolio to $12.5 billion in global annual retail sales.

"Forever 21 is a powerful retail brand with incredible consumer reach and a wealth of untapped potential," said Jamie Salter, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of ABG. "We're looking forward to working with the F21 team and our global partners. Together, we'll revitalize the brand's core business and connect with audiences around the world through new product offerings and experiences."

Forever 21 is a global fashion retailer of women's, men's, and kid's clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as beauty. The LA-born brand, which was established more than three decades ago, is known for offering a broad selection of on-trend and fashion-forward merchandise at a compelling value. It is expected that Forever 21 stores will continue to operate across the United States and international territories. The brand's new owners will also oversee the continued operation of its headquarters in Los Angeles, CA and maintain its robust eCommerce business.

Forever 21 is working with various landlords to continue store operations in key regions. Forever 21 will convert its current, owned store operations in Central America, South America, Mexico, the Philippines, and the Caribbean to a licensed partnership model. The new ownership group will work with existing and new partners to expand Forever 21 across key territories, including South America, Western and Eastern Europe, China, Southeast Asia, Middle East, and India.

ABG will leverage its marketing expertise and global network of partners to inject new life into the brand, with an emphasis on trend-conscious design, speed to market, and moving towards a more sustainable supply chain. The strategy will focus on engaging Gen Z audiences by introducing refreshed creative, targeted digital campaigns, and influential collaborations.

About Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group (ABG) is a brand development, marketing, and entertainment company, which owns a portfolio of global media, entertainment, and lifestyle brands. Headquartered in New York City, ABG elevates and builds the long-term value of more than 50 consumer brands and properties by partnering with best-in-class manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers. Its brands have a global retail footprint in more than 100,000 points of sale across the luxury, specialty, department store, mid-tier, mass, and e-commerce channels, and more than 5,850 freestanding stores and shop-in-shops around the world.

ABG is committed to transforming brands by delivering compelling product, content, business, and immersive experiences. It creates and activates original marketing strategies to drive the success of its brands across all consumer touchpoints, platforms, and emerging media. ABG's portfolio of iconic and world-renowned brands generates more than $12.5 billion in annual retail sales and includes Marilyn Monroe®, Mini Marilyn®, Elvis Presley®, Muhammad Ali®, Shaquille O'Neal®, Sports Illustrated®, Dr. J®, Greg Norman®, Neil Lane®, Thalia®, Nautica®, Aéropostale®, Forever 21®, Juicy Couture®, Vince Camuto®, Herve Leger®, Judith Leiber®, Barneys New York®, Frederick's of Hollywood®, Nine West®, Frye®, Jones New York®, Louise et Cie®, Sole Society®, Enzo Angiolini®, CC Corso Como®, Hickey Freeman®, Hart Schaffner Marx®, Adrienne Vittadini®, Taryn Rose®, Bandolino®, Misook®, 1.STATE®, CeCe®, Chaus®, Spyder®, Tretorn®, Tapout®, Prince®, Volcom®, Airwalk®, Vision Street Wear®, Above The Rim®, Hind®, Thomasville®, Drexel®, and Henredon®.

About Simon

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-use destinations, and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe, and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales. For more information, visit simon.com.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc., is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing, and student housing.

Brookfield Property Partners is the flagship listed real estate company of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., a leading global alternative asset manager with over $540 billion in assets under management. More information is available at www.brookfield.com.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. is listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market and the Toronto Stock Exchange. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. is listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. Further information is available at bpy.brookfield.com.

