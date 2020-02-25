Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Brookfield Property Partners L.P.    BPY   BMG162491077

BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS L.P.

(BPY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Authentic Brands taps former H&M exec to helm Forever 21

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 03:22pm EST
Shoppers enter a Forever 21 fashion retail store at the King of Prussia mall in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania

Forever 21's new co-owner Authentic Brands Group said on Tuesday it had appointed former H&M executive Daniel Kulle as the new chief executive officer of the bankrupt apparel retailer.

Kulle, a two-decade veteran at the Swedish apparel retailer, most recently worked as strategic adviser to former H&M Group Chief Executive Karl-Johan Persson.

Authentic Brands hopes Kulle's arrival would strengthen the company's loyalty program and improve its online and in-store shopping experience.

The brand management company said earlier this month it had partnered with mall owners Simon Property Group Inc and Brookfield Property Partners to acquire Forever 21.

Authentic Brands and Simon Property would own 37.5% each of the retailer.

Forever 21 filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September, hit by the rising popularity of online shopping and changing fashion trends among millennial shoppers.

During Kulle's stint as the president of H&M North America, annual sales in the region increased to $4 billion from $1 billion as the company opened 600 stores and expanded its digital presence in new markets.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS L.P. -3.69% 17.77 Delayed Quote.0.93%
HENNES & MAURITZ -1.98% 187.32 Delayed Quote.7.23%
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC -3.10% 136.47 Delayed Quote.-5.49%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNE
03:22pAuthentic Brands taps former H&M exec to helm Forever 21
RE
02/19BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS L P : Forever 21 snapped up by mall owners, Authent..
RE
02/12DAVID SIMON : Stakes Are High for Landlord Trying to Save Forever 21 -- WSJ
DJ
02/11Stakes Run High for Mall Owner Trying to Save Forever 21
DJ
02/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/10NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/10NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/10NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 380 M
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 7,24%
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 1,27x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,20x
Capitalization 8 127 M
Chart BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS L.P.
Duration : Period :
Brookfield Property Partners L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 21,42  $
Last Close Price 18,45  $
Spread / Highest target 35,5%
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian William Kingston Chief Executive Officer
Richard Byron Clark Chairman
Bryan Kenneth Davis Chief Financial Officer
Omar Carneiro da Cunha Sobrinho Independent Director
Stephen DeNardo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS L.P.0.93%8 127
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.63%41 299
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-1.49%37 245
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-1.29%31 605
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-1.52%28 600
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.83%27 636
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group