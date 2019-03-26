Brookfield Property Partners Announces Preliminary Results of Substantial Issuer Bid

All dollar references are in U.S. dollars, unless noted otherwise.



BROOKFIELD NEWS, March 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (“BPY”) (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) announced today the preliminary results of its substantial issuer bid (the “Offer”) to purchase for cancellation up to $405 million of its limited partnership units (the “BPY Units”), which expired at 5:00 pm (Eastern Time) on March 25, 2019.

The Offer was open to holders of BPY Units (“BPY Unitholders”), holders of exchangeable limited partnership units of Brookfield Office Properties Exchange LP (“Exchange LP Unitholders”, and together with BPY Unitholders, the “Unitholders”) on an as exchanged basis (as exchanged, and together with the BPY Units, the “Units”) and holders of securities that are exchangeable into BPY Units prior to or at the time of the Offer.

In accordance with the terms and conditions of the Offer and based on a preliminary count by AST Trust Company (Canada) (the “Depositary”), BPY expects to take up and purchase for cancellation 14,178,607 Units at a purchase price of $21.00 per Unit (the “Purchase Price”), for an aggregate cost of approximately $298 million, excluding fees and expenses relating to the Offer.

The Offer was made by way of a “modified Dutch auction” with Offer prices ranging from $19.00 to $21.00 per Unit. Based on preliminary results, 14,178,607 Units were tendered under the Offer (including Units tendered by notice of guaranteed delivery).

The number of Units to be purchased under the Offer and the Purchase Price are preliminary, subject to verification by the Depositary and assume that all Units tendered through notice of guaranteed delivery will be delivered within the two trading day settlement period. BPY will announce the final results following completion of take-up of the Units.

Under its separate substantial issuer bid, Brookfield Property REIT Inc., a subsidiary of BPY, expects to accept for purchase 4,679,802 of its Class A shares at a purchase price of $20.30 per share, for an aggregate cost of approximately $95 million. The Units expected to be purchased under these offers in aggregate represent approximately 1.8% of the Units issued and outstanding as at March 22, 2019 on a fully exchanged basis. After giving effect to these offers, 1,031,165,551 Units are expected to be issued and outstanding on a fully exchanged basis.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc., is one of the world’s premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. is listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market and the Toronto Stock Exchange. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. is listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. Further information is available at bpy.brookfield.com .

Brookfield Property Partners is the flagship listed real estate company of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., a leading global alternative asset manager with over $350 billion in assets under management.

