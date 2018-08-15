Brookfield Property Partners Issues Reminder to GGP Common Shareholders to Make and Submit Elections for Cash and Equity Preferences Before August 21 Deadline

BROOKFIELD NEWS, Aug. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (“BPY”) today issued a reminder to GGP Inc. (NYSE: GGP) (“GGP”) common shareholders to make elections for their preferred form of the special dividend to be issued in connection with BPY’s acquisition of GGP prior to the election deadline of 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on August 21, 2018.



GGP common shareholders of record as of the end of trading on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) on July 27, 2018 (“shareholders of record”) are eligible to make this election and registered shareholders have previously been mailed an election form. Shareholders of record who hold GGP shares in “street name” through a bank, brokerage firm or other nominee (a “nominee”), should instruct such nominee what election to make on your behalf by carefully following the instructions provided by your nominee. It is important to note that you may be subject to an earlier deadline by your nominee for making your elections. An election will not be made on your behalf absent your instructions.

IT IS STRONGLY RECOMMENDED THAT SHAREHOLDERS OF RECORD MAKE TWO (2) ELECTIONS:

An election to receive cash and/or equity (Section A of the Election Form), and A further election of the type of equity dividend (either BPY limited partnership units (“BPY units”) or class A stock of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (“BPR”). We note that even if a GGP shareholder makes a cash election, such shareholder will receive equity in the event of proration due to an oversubscription of available cash, which is expected (Section B of the Election Form).

Shareholders of record who do not properly complete and submit an election form, or give the requisite instructions to their nominee, prior to the applicable deadline will receive the default election, which is cash and BPY units in the event of proration. Therefore, any shareholder of record who wishes to receive any portion of their dividend in BPR class A stock must make an election in both Section A and Section B as described above. Any shareholder who does not make an election, does not properly submit their election or give the requisite instructions to their nominee prior to the applicable deadline, will not receive BPR class A stock. In addition, if 10% or less of the equity election is for BPR class A stock, no BPR class A stock will be issued and all of the equity issued in the transaction will be BPY units.



Only shareholders of record are eligible to make an election. Any person who has purchased GGP shares after the record date is a non-electing shareholder and will receive the default election dividend of cash and BPY units in the event of proration, which is expected.

Any GGP shareholder who has any questions regarding the election form or related matters, or requires additional copies of the necessary documents to submit a properly completed election form, may contact D.F. King & Co. Inc. in its capacity as Information Agent:

D.F. King & Co., Inc.

48 Wall Street, 22nd Floor

New York, New York 10005

Banks and Brokers, Call Collect: (212) 269-5550

All Others Call Toll Free: (800) 290-6424

Email: GGP@dfking.com

Please carefully follow the instructions in the election form and return a properly completed election form prior to the deadline to the Exchange Agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC:

If delivering by mail:

American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC

Operations Center

Attn: Reorganization Department

P.O. Box 2042

New York, NY 10272-2042

If delivering by hand or courier:

American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC

Operations Center

Attn: Reorganization Department

6201 15th Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11219

Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners is one of the world’s largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $69 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets. Brookfield Property Partners is listed on the Nasdaq stock market and the Toronto stock exchange. Further information is available at bpy.brookfield.com.

Brookfield Property Partners is the flagship listed real estate company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with over $285 billion in assets under management.

Contact:

Matthew Cherry

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications

Tel: (212) 417-7488

Email: matthew.cherry@brookfield.com

