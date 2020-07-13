Brookfield Property REIT : Q1 2020 Interim Report - English

Log in
Brookﬁeld PropertyREIT Inc.

Q1 2020 INTERIM REPORT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 10-Q

Quarterly report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

For the quarterly period ended March 31, 2020

Transition report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

For the Transition Period from to

COMMISSION FILE NUMBER 1-34948

Brookfield Property REIT Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware

27-2963337

(State or other jurisdiction of incorporating or organization)

(I.R.S. Employer Identification Number)

250 Vesey Street, 15th Floor

(Address of principal executive offices)

(212) 417-7000

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Securities Act:

Title of each class

Class A Stock, par value $.01 per share

6.375% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share

New York

10281-1023

(Zip Code)

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

BPYU

Nasdaq Global Select Market

BPYUP

Nasdaq Global Select Market

NY

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days.

YesNo

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files).

YesNo

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer", "accelerated filer", "smaller reporting company" and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated filerNon-accelerated filer

  • Accelerated filer

  • Smaller reporting company

  • Emerging growth companyIf an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.o

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act).YesNo

The number of shares of Class A Stock, $.01 par value, outstanding on May 7, 2020 was 55,900,139.

1

Brookfield Property REIT Inc.

INDEX

PAGE NUMBER

Part I

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1: Financial Statements

Consolidated Balance Sheets as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (Unaudited)

3

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and

2019 (Unaudited)

4

Consolidated Statements of Equity for the three ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited)

5

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited)

7

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)

9

Note 1: Organization

9

Note 2: Summary of Significant Accounting Policies

10

Note 3: Acquisitions, Sales and Joint Venture Activity

17

Note 4: Fair Value

18

Note 5: Unconsolidated Real Estate Affiliates

19

Note 6: Mortgages, Notes and Loans Payable

21

Note 7: Leases

24

Note 8: Income Taxes

26

Note 9: Equity and Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests

27

Note 10: Earnings Per Share

34

Note 11: Stock-Based Compensation Plans

34

Note 12: Accounts Receivable, net

36

Note 13: Notes Receivable

36

Note 14: Prepaid Expenses and Other Assets

37

Note 15: Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses

38

Note 16: Litigation

38

Note 17: Commitments and Contingencies

39

Note 18: Subsequent Events

39

Item 2: Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

41

Liquidity and Capital Resources

43

Item 3: Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk

51

Item 4: Controls and Procedures

52

Part II

OTHER INFORMATION

Item 1: Legal Proceedings

53

Item 1A: Risk Factors

53

Item 2: Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds

54

Item 3: Defaults Upon Senior Securities

54

Item 4: Mine Safety Disclosures 54

Item 5: Other Information 54

Item 6: Exhibits 55

SIGNATURES 56

2

PART I FINANCIAL INFORMATION

ITEM I FINANCIAL STATEMENTSAssets:

Investment in real estate:

Land

Buildings and equipment Less accumulated depreciation Construction in progress

Net property and equipment

Investment in Unconsolidated Real Estate Affiliates

Net investment in real estate

Cash and cash equivalents Accounts receivable, net Notes receivable Deferred expenses, net

Prepaid expenses and other assets (see Notes 7 and 14) Deferred tax assets, net

Total assetsLiabilities:

Brookfield Property REIT Inc.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

Mortgages, notes and loans payable (including related party debt - see Note 6) Investment in Unconsolidated Real Estate Affiliates

Accounts payable and accrued expenses (see Notes 7 and 15) Dividend payable

Junior subordinated notes

Total liabilities

Redeemable Class A equity interests Redeemable noncontrolling interests

Total redeemable interestsEquity:

Class B Stock & Series B Preferred Stock (collectively, "Combined Class B Stock"): 5,907,500,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value, 498,819,044 and 493,665,297 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively (see Note 9)

Class C Stock: 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value, 640,051,301 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019

Preferred Stock: 500,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019

Additional paid-in capital

Accumulated deficit

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

Total stockholders' equity

Noncontrolling interests in Consolidated Real Estate Affiliates Noncontrolling interests of the Operating Partnership

Total equity

Total liabilities, redeemable interests and equity

March 31, 2020

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

$

3,656,141$ 3,659,595

14,061,739 14,020,589

(2,705,699)

170,049

15,182,23015,270,716

4,537,076 4,634,292

19,719,30619,905,008

224,096 197,829

241,742234,928

46,046 76,310

181,304188,591

712,294 745,060

619,241625,660

$

21,744,029

$

15,933,776

132,469

938,549

4,438

206,200

17,215,432

1,183,669

61,406

1,245,075

4,988 4,937

6,4016,401

242,042 242,042

6,781,031

(5,135,194)

(99,784)

1,799,484

16,986

1,467,052

3,283,522

$

21,744,029

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

3

December 31, 2019

(2,569,911)

160,443

$

21,973,386

$

15,902,894

125,565

1,027,130

21

206,200

17,261,810

1,354,234

62,235

1,416,469

6,670,844

(5,076,455)

(85,402)

1,762,367

26,210

1,506,530

3,295,107

$

21,973,386

Disclaimer

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. published this content on 13 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2020 21:50:05 UTC
