Brookfield Property REIT : Q1 2020 Interim Report - English

Brookﬁeld PropertyREIT Inc.
Q1 2020 INTERIM REPORT
For the quarterly period ended March 31, 2020
COMMISSION FILE NUMBER 1-34948
Brookfield Property REIT Inc.
Delaware
27-2963337
250 Vesey Street, 15th Floor
(212) 417-7000
Class A Stock, par value $.01 per share
6.375% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share
|
10281-1023
BPYU
Nasdaq Global Select Market
BPYUP
Nasdaq Global Select Market
The number of shares of Class A Stock, $.01 par value, outstanding on May 7, 2020 was 55,900,139.
Brookfield Property REIT Inc.
INDEX
PAGE NUMBER
|
Part I
|
FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|
Item 1: Financial Statements
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (Unaudited)
|
3
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and
|
2019 (Unaudited)
|
4
|
Consolidated Statements of Equity for the three ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited)
|
5
|
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited)
|
7
|
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)
|
9
|
Note 1: Organization
|
9
|
Note 2: Summary of Significant Accounting Policies
|
10
|
Note 3: Acquisitions, Sales and Joint Venture Activity
|
17
|
Note 4: Fair Value
|
18
|
Note 5: Unconsolidated Real Estate Affiliates
|
19
|
Note 6: Mortgages, Notes and Loans Payable
|
21
|
Note 7: Leases
|
24
|
Note 8: Income Taxes
|
26
|
Note 9: Equity and Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests
|
27
|
Note 10: Earnings Per Share
|
34
|
Note 11: Stock-Based Compensation Plans
|
34
|
Note 12: Accounts Receivable, net
|
36
|
Note 13: Notes Receivable
|
36
|
Note 14: Prepaid Expenses and Other Assets
|
37
|
Note 15: Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses
|
38
|
Note 16: Litigation
|
38
|
Note 17: Commitments and Contingencies
|
39
|
Note 18: Subsequent Events
|
39
|
Item 2: Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
|
41
|
Liquidity and Capital Resources
|
43
|
Item 3: Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk
|
51
|
Item 4: Controls and Procedures
|
52
|
Part II
|
OTHER INFORMATION
|
Item 1: Legal Proceedings
|
53
|
Item 1A: Risk Factors
|
53
|
Item 2: Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds
|
54
|
Item 3: Defaults Upon Senior Securities
|
54
Item 4: Mine Safety Disclosures 54
Item 5: Other Information 54
Item 6: Exhibits 55
SIGNATURES 56
2
PART I FINANCIAL INFORMATION
ITEM I FINANCIAL STATEMENTSAssets:
Investment in real estate:
Land
Buildings and equipment Less accumulated depreciation Construction in progress
Net property and equipment
Investment in Unconsolidated Real Estate Affiliates
Net investment in real estate
Cash and cash equivalents Accounts receivable, net Notes receivable Deferred expenses, net
Prepaid expenses and other assets (see Notes 7 and 14) Deferred tax assets, net
Total assetsLiabilities:
Brookfield Property REIT Inc.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
Mortgages, notes and loans payable (including related party debt - see Note 6) Investment in Unconsolidated Real Estate Affiliates
Accounts payable and accrued expenses (see Notes 7 and 15) Dividend payable
Junior subordinated notes
Total liabilities
Redeemable Class A equity interests Redeemable noncontrolling interests
Total redeemable interestsEquity:
Class B Stock & Series B Preferred Stock (collectively, "Combined Class B Stock"): 5,907,500,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value, 498,819,044 and 493,665,297 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively (see Note 9)
Class C Stock: 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value, 640,051,301 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019
Preferred Stock: 500,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019
Additional paid-in capital
Accumulated deficit
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
Total stockholders' equity
Noncontrolling interests in Consolidated Real Estate Affiliates Noncontrolling interests of the Operating Partnership
Total equity
Total liabilities, redeemable interests and equity
March 31, 2020
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
$
3,656,141$ 3,659,595
14,061,739 14,020,589
(2,705,699)
170,049
4,537,076 4,634,292
19,719,30619,905,008
224,096 197,829
241,742234,928
46,046 76,310
181,304188,591
712,294 745,060
619,241625,660
$
21,744,029
$
15,933,776
132,469
938,549
4,438
206,200
17,215,432
1,183,669
61,406
1,245,075
4,988 4,937
6,4016,401
242,042 242,042
6,781,031
(5,135,194)
(99,784)
1,799,484
16,986
1,467,052
3,283,522
$
21,744,029
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
3
December 31, 2019
(2,569,911)
160,443
$
21,973,386
$
15,902,894
125,565
1,027,130
21
206,200
17,261,810
1,354,234
62,235
1,416,469
6,670,844
(5,076,455)
(85,402)
1,762,367
26,210
1,506,530
3,295,107
$
21,973,386