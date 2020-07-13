Brookfield Property REIT : Q1 2020 Interim Report - English

Brookﬁeld PropertyREIT Inc.

Q1 2020 INTERIM REPORT

For the quarterly period ended March 31, 2020

Brookfield Property REIT Inc.

250 Vesey Street, 15th Floor

New York 10281-1023 (Zip Code) Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered BPYU Nasdaq Global Select Market BPYUP Nasdaq Global Select Market

The number of shares of Class A Stock, $.01 par value, outstanding on May 7, 2020 was 55,900,139.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc.

INDEX

Part I FINANCIAL INFORMATION Item 1: Financial Statements Consolidated Balance Sheets as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (Unaudited) 3 Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited) 4 Consolidated Statements of Equity for the three ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited) 5 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited) 7 Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) 9 Note 1: Organization 9 Note 2: Summary of Significant Accounting Policies 10 Note 3: Acquisitions, Sales and Joint Venture Activity 17 Note 4: Fair Value 18 Note 5: Unconsolidated Real Estate Affiliates 19 Note 6: Mortgages, Notes and Loans Payable 21 Note 7: Leases 24 Note 8: Income Taxes 26 Note 9: Equity and Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests 27 Note 10: Earnings Per Share 34 Note 11: Stock-Based Compensation Plans 34 Note 12: Accounts Receivable, net 36 Note 13: Notes Receivable 36 Note 14: Prepaid Expenses and Other Assets 37 Note 15: Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses 38 Note 16: Litigation 38 Note 17: Commitments and Contingencies 39 Note 18: Subsequent Events 39 Item 2: Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 41 Liquidity and Capital Resources 43 Item 3: Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk 51 Item 4: Controls and Procedures 52 Part II OTHER INFORMATION Item 1: Legal Proceedings 53 Item 1A: Risk Factors 53 Item 2: Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds 54 Item 3: Defaults Upon Senior Securities 54

PART I FINANCIAL INFORMATION

ITEM I FINANCIAL STATEMENTSAssets:

Investment in real estate:

Land

Buildings and equipment Less accumulated depreciation Construction in progress

Net property and equipment

Investment in Unconsolidated Real Estate Affiliates

Net investment in real estate

Cash and cash equivalents Accounts receivable, net Notes receivable Deferred expenses, net

Prepaid expenses and other assets (see Notes 7 and 14) Deferred tax assets, net

Total assetsLiabilities:

Brookfield Property REIT Inc.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

Mortgages, notes and loans payable (including related party debt - see Note 6) Investment in Unconsolidated Real Estate Affiliates

Accounts payable and accrued expenses (see Notes 7 and 15) Dividend payable

Junior subordinated notes

Total liabilities

Redeemable Class A equity interests Redeemable noncontrolling interests

Total redeemable interestsEquity:

Class B Stock & Series B Preferred Stock (collectively, "Combined Class B Stock"): 5,907,500,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value, 498,819,044 and 493,665,297 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively (see Note 9)

Class C Stock: 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value, 640,051,301 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019

Preferred Stock: 500,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019

Additional paid-in capital

Accumulated deficit

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

Total stockholders' equity

Noncontrolling interests in Consolidated Real Estate Affiliates Noncontrolling interests of the Operating Partnership

Total equity

Total liabilities, redeemable interests and equity

March 31, 2020

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

$

3,656,141$ 3,659,595

14,061,739 14,020,589

(2,705,699)

170,049

15,182,23015,270,716

4,537,076 4,634,292

19,719,30619,905,008

224,096 197,829

241,742234,928

46,046 76,310

181,304188,591

712,294 745,060

619,241625,660

$

21,744,029

$

15,933,776

132,469

938,549

4,438

206,200

17,215,432

1,183,669

61,406

1,245,075

4,988 4,937

6,4016,401

242,042 242,042

6,781,031

(5,135,194)

(99,784)

1,799,484

16,986

1,467,052

3,283,522

$

21,744,029

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

3

December 31, 2019

(2,569,911)

160,443

$

21,973,386

$

15,902,894

125,565

1,027,130

21

206,200

17,261,810

1,354,234

62,235

1,416,469

6,670,844

(5,076,455)

(85,402)

1,762,367

26,210

1,506,530

3,295,107

$

21,973,386