Spotlight On: Natick Mall

Newly reinvented to meet the changing needs of Boston's affluent residents, Natick Mall provides its growing community with a modern selection of tenants and brands offering wellness, grocery, living, entertainment, and luxury services. Here's a look at some of the concepts that are exciting the local community and shaping the center into a top retail destination.



Brookfield Properties partnered with online giant, Wayfair, to help them launch their first physical retail location just in time for the holiday season. From November 1st - January 2nd, Wayfair introduced Natick Mall shoppers to their product line and fabric swatches, and offered resources to help visitors manage home improvement projects. This partnership is just one example of how Brookfield Properties works with digitally native brands, helping them to enter the brick-and-mortar space and find new audiences.

As part of its redevelopment, Natick Mall upgraded its anchor offerings to include a first-of-its-kind Wegmans - a highly rated brand offering 146,500 square-feet of grocery and restaurant options. The spacious two-story layout features nearly 70,000 food items and dining concepts such as The Burger Bar, Blue Dalia Restaurant & Tequila Bar, and Buzz Coffee Shop.