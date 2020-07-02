Log in
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.    BEP.UN

BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.

(BEP.UN)
Brookfield Renewable Announces Quarterly Dividend Rate on Its Series 2 Preference Shares

07/02/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

All amounts in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated

BROOKFIELD, News, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (TSX: BEP.UN; NYSE: BEP) (“Brookfield Renewable”) today announced the quarterly dividend on Brookfield Renewable Power Preferred Equity Inc.’s floating-rate Class A Preference Shares, Series 2 (“Series 2 Shares”).   

The dividend is paid at an annual rate, calculated for each quarter, of 2.62% over the annual yield on three-month Government of Canada treasury bills.  The actual quarterly dividend rate in respect of the August 1, 2020 to October 31, 2020 dividend period will be 0.71306% (2.829% on an annualized basis) and the dividend, if declared, of such dividend period will be $0.178265 per share, payable on Monday, November 2, 2020.

Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable operates one of the world’s largest publicly traded, pure-play renewable power platforms. Our portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia, and totals approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity and an approximately 13,000 megawatt development pipeline. Brookfield Renewable is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges. Further information is available at https://bep.brookfield.com. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information.

Brookfield Renewable is the flagship listed renewable power company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with over $515 billion of assets under management.

Contact information:
Media:
Claire Holland
Senior Vice President – Communications
(416) 369-8236 
claire.holland@brookfield.com  		Investors:
Cara Silverman
Manager – Investor Relations
(416) 649-8172
cara.silverman@brookfield.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 243 M - -
Net income 2020 126 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13 231 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 44,3x
Yield 2020 4,54%
Capitalization 14 898 M 14 880 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 8,67x
Nbr of Employees 3 000
Free-Float 77,2%
Chart BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.
Duration : Period :
Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 44,47 $
Last Close Price 47,85 $
Spread / Highest target 8,42%
Spread / Average Target -7,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sachin G. Shah Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey Miles Blidner Chairman
Ruth Kent Chief Operating Officer
Wyatt Hartley Chief Financial Officer
Eleazar de Carvalho Filho Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.7.79%14 906
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.4.19%60 512
TENAGA NASIONAL-12.82%15 305
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED-2.00%7 983
SICHUAN CHUANTOU ENERGY CO.,LTD.-2.74%5 833
GD POWER DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.-19.23%5 169
