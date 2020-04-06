Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.    BEP.UN   BMG162581083

BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.

(BEP.UN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Brookfield Renewable Partners 2020 First Quarter Conference Call and Webcast for Investors and Analysts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/06/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

Date: Wednesday, May 6, 2020
Time: 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)

BROOKFIELD, News, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are invited to participate in Brookfield Renewable Partners’ (TSX: BEP.UN; NYSE: BEP) 2020 First Quarter Conference Call and Webcast on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss results and current business initiatives with members of senior management.

These results will be released on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at approximately 7:00 a.m. and will be available on our website at http://bep.brookfield.com under “Press Releases”. 

To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-866-688-9430 toll-free at approximately 8:50 a.m. If calling from outside Canada or the U.S., dial 1-409-216-0817. When prompted, enter the conference ID, 9254309. The conference call will also be webcast live at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/z8d43nof, where it will be archived for future reference.

For those who are unable to participate in the conference call, a taped rebroadcast will also be available until May 13, 2020. To access this rebroadcast, please call 1-855-859-2056, or from outside Canada and the U.S., please call 1-404-537-3406. When prompted, enter the conference ID, 9254309.

Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners operates one of the world’s largest publicly traded, pure-play renewable power platforms. Our portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia, and totals over 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity and a 13,000 megawatt development pipeline. Brookfield Renewable is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges. Further information is available at https://bep.brookfield.com. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information.

Brookfield Renewable is the flagship listed renewable power company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with over $540 billion of assets under management.

Contact information:

Media:
Claire Holland
Senior Vice President – Communications
(416) 369-8236
claire.holland@brookfield.com

Investors:
Cara Silverman
Manager – Investor Relations
(416) 649-8172
cara.silverman@brookfield.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTN
04:31pBrookfield Renewable Partners 2020 First Quarter Conference Call and Webcast ..
GL
04/02Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend Rate on its Series 1 and Series 2 Pre..
AQ
04/01Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend Rate on its Series 1 & Series 2 Prefe..
GL
04/01Brookfield renewable to issue cdn$350 million of green bonds
GL
03/31Brookfield renewable announces automatic purchase plan
GL
03/16BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L P : And terraform power enter into a definitive ..
AQ
03/02BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L P : Completes Annual Filings
AQ
02/28BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L P : Completes Annual Filings
AQ
02/27BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/24Brookfield Renewable Issues $200 Million Inaugural Green Perpetual Preferred ..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 336 M
EBIT 2020 1 344 M
Net income 2020 72,0 M
Debt 2020 10 976 M
Yield 2020 5,31%
P/E ratio 2020 57,0x
P/E ratio 2021 32,9x
EV / Sales2020 7,11x
EV / Sales2021 7,08x
Capitalization 12 742 M
Chart BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.
Duration : Period :
Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 44,65  $
Last Close Price 40,93  $
Spread / Highest target 25,5%
Spread / Average Target 9,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sachin G. Shah Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey Miles Blidner Chairman
Ruth Kent Chief Operating Officer
Wyatt Hartley Chief Financial Officer
Eleazar de Carvalho Filho Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.-5.56%12 999
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.-0.23%53 711
INNOGY SE-3.14%26 319
TENAGA NASIONAL0.00%15 864
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED2.31%6 153
SICHUAN CHUANTOU ENERGY CO.,LTD.-0.53%5 719
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group