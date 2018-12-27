Brookfield Renewable Renews Normal Course Issuer Bid

BROOKFIELD, News, Dec. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (TSX: BEP.UN; NYSE: BEP) (“Brookfield Renewable”) today announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) accepted a notice filed by Brookfield Renewable of its intention to renew its normal course issuer bid. Brookfield Renewable believes that in the event that its limited partnership units (“Units”) trade in a price range that does not fully reflect their intrinsic value, the acquisition of Units may represent an attractive use of available funds.

Brookfield Renewable is authorized to repurchase up to 8,900,000 Units, representing approximately 5% of its issued and outstanding Units. At the close of business on December 24, 2018, there were 179,778,172 Units issued and outstanding. Under the normal course issuer bid, Brookfield Renewable may purchase up to 28,561 Units on the TSX during any trading day, which represents 25% of the average daily trading volume of 114,244 Units on the TSX for the six months ended November 30, 2018, calculated in accordance with the rules of the TSX. Repurchases are authorized to commence on December 31, 2018 and will terminate on December 30, 2019, or earlier should Brookfield Renewable complete its repurchases prior to such date.



Under its prior normal course issuer bid that commenced on December 29, 2017 and expires on December 28, 2018, Brookfield Renewable previously sought and received approval from the TSX to purchase up to 9,000,000 Units. As of December 21, 2018, Brookfield Renewable has purchased 1,829,514 Units under its prior normal course issuer bid through open market purchases on the TSX and the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) at a weighted average price per Unit of US$27.72.

All purchases will be made through the facilities of the TSX, the NYSE and/or Canadian and U.S. alternative trading systems, if eligible, and all Units acquired under the normal course issuer bid will be cancelled. Repurchases will be subject to compliance with applicable United States federal securities laws, including Rule 10b-18 under the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, as well as applicable Canadian securities laws.

Brookfield Renewable will enter into an automatic purchase plan with its designated broker by December 28, 2018 to allow for the purchase of Units, subject to certain trading parameters, at times when Brookfield Renewable ordinarily would not be active in the market due to its own internal trading blackout periods and insider trading rules or otherwise. Outside of these periods, Units will be repurchased in accordance with management’s discretion and in compliance with applicable law.

Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners operates one of the world’s largest publicly traded, pure-play renewable power platforms. Our portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia, and totals over 17,000 megawatts of installed capacity and an 8,000 megawatt development pipeline. Brookfield Renewable is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges. Further information is available at https://bep.brookfield.com . Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information.

Brookfield Renewable is the flagship listed renewable power company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with over $300 billion of assets under management.

Please note that Brookfield Renewable’s previous audited annual and unaudited quarterly reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and securities regulators in Canada, are available on our website at https://bep.brookfield.com , on SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on SEDAR’s website at www.sedar.com . Hard copies of the annual and quarterly reports can be obtained free of charge upon request.

