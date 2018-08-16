Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Brookline Bancorp, Inc.    BRKL

BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. (BRKL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/16 09:53:03 pm
18.025 USD   +0.98%
09:01pBROOKLINE BANCO : Tricia Dandrow to Lead Brookline Bank's South Shor..
PR
08/09BROOKLINE BANCO : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/25BROOKLINE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Brookline Bancorp : Tricia Dandrow to Lead Brookline Bank's South Shore Commercial Banking Team

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 09:01pm CEST

BROOKLINE, Mass., Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tricia Dandrow has joined Brookline Bank's Commercial Banking Group as a Senior Vice President to lead the bank's region south of Boston. With more than 20 years of experience in commercial banking, Dandrow will be building a team of middle market Commercial and Industrial bankers and managing Brookline Bank's Braintree office.

"Tricia is a wonderful addition to our commercial lending team," said Division Executive William MacKenzie. "She is an active leader in the South Shore business community and brings a track record of success in all aspects of business banking, including Commercial and Industrial, SBA lending and commercial real estate."

In addition to the Commercial Banking office in Braintree, Brookline Bank has regionally-based teams in Boston, Wakefield and Waltham.

Tricia Dandrow, Senior Vice President, Commercial Banking Team Leader, Contact Information: 25 Braintree Hill Office Park, Suite 409, Braintree, MA 02184, (617) 226-4491 - TDandrow@brkl.com

Prior to joining Brookline Bank, Dandrow held senior Commercial and Industrial lending roles at several leading financial institutions.

Dandrow is a member of the South Shore Chamber of Commerce and a past chair of the Women's Business Connection and Athena Powerlink Steering Committee. Additionally, Dandrow is a volunteer at the Boston Higashi School in Randolph, Mass., which specializes in educating children with autism. Dandrow is a graduate of Eastern Nazarene College. She is a resident of Cohasset, Mass.

About Brookline Bank

Brookline Bank is a subsidiary of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL), and is headquartered in Brookline, Massachusetts. A full-service financial institution, Brookline Bank provides individuals and businesses with deposit and lending services, residential mortgages and home equity lending, commercial and CRE banking, cash management, foreign exchange, and merchant services, as well as access to investment services.  Brookline Bank operates 25 offices in Greater Boston. For more information go to brooklinebank.comBrookline Bank is an Equal Opportunity and Equal Housing Lender.  Member FDIC / Member DIF.

For Further Information Please Contact:
Peter Roveto
Brookline Bank
617-730-3500

(PRNewsfoto/Brookline Bank)

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tricia-dandrow-to-lead-brookline-banks-south-shore-commercial-banking-team-300697922.html

SOURCE Brookline Bank


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC.
09:01pBROOKLINE BANCORP : Tricia Dandrow to Lead Brookline Bank's South Shore Commerci..
PR
08/09BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/27BROOKLINE BANCORP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Sta..
AQ
07/25BROOKLINE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/25BROOKLINE BANCORP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
07/25Brookline Bancorp Announces Second Quarter Results; Record Net Income of $20...
GL
06/25Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date a..
GL
06/13BROOKLINE BANK : Introduces New Provider of Payroll and HR Services for Business..
PR
05/17BROOKLINE BANCORP,INC. (NASDAQ : BRKL) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a V..
AQ
05/17BROOKLINE BANCORP INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (for..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/26Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL) CEO Paul Perrault on Q2 2018 Results - Earning.. 
07/25Brookline Bancorp declares $0.10 dividend 
07/25Brookline Bancorp EPS in-line, misses on revenue 
05/09Brookline Bancorp goes ex-dividend tomorrow 
04/29Brookline Bancorp's (BRKL) CEO Paul Perrault on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Ca.. 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.