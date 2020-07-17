Log in
Brooks Automation : Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

07/17/2020

CHELMSFORD, Mass., July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooks Automation, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRKS) will announce fiscal 2020 third quarter earnings which ended on June 30, 2020 on Thursday, July 30, 2020 after the market closes.

The Company will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss its financial results on the same day, Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.  To participate in the conference call, please dial 800-754-1366 for domestic callers and +1-212-231-2930 for international callers.

Analysts, investors and members of the media can access the live webcast via the Brooks website at https://brooks.investorroom.com/events.  A replay will be available beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET on July 31, 2020.

About Brooks Automation
Brooks (Nasdaq: BRKS) is a leading provider of life science sample-based solutions and semiconductor manufacturing solutions worldwide.  The Company's Life Sciences business provides a full suite of products and services for reliable cold-chain sample management and genomic analysis supporting areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally.  With over 40 years as a partner to the semiconductor manufacturing industry, Brooks is a provider of industry-leading precision vacuum robotics, integrated automation systems and contamination control solutions to the world's leading semiconductor chip makers and equipment manufacturers.  Brooks is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia.  For more information, visit www.brooks.com.

INVESTOR CONTACTS:
Mark Namaroff
Director, Investor Relations
Brooks Automation
978.262.2635
mark.namaroff@brooks.com

Sherry Dinsmore
Brooks Automation
978.262.2400
sherry.dinsmore@brooks.com

(PRNewsfoto/Brooks Automation)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brooks-automation-announces-third-quarter-fiscal-2020-earnings-conference-call-and-webcast-301095515.html

SOURCE Brooks Automation


© PRNewswire 2020
