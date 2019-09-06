Brooks Automation : Announces Transition of Sample Management Leadership

CHELMSFORD, Mass., Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooks Automation, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRKS) announced today that Dusty Tenney, President Sample Management, will be leaving Brooks effective September 6, 2019.

"We are deeply appreciative of the contributions Dusty has made to the Sample Management business since joining Brooks in 2014," said Steve Schwartz, President and CEO. "Dusty has led a four-fold increase in Life Science revenue, taken the Sample Management business to profitability, and established a new threshold for Sample Management which we plan to aggressively build going forward. Our employees, the entire management team and board of directors all thank Dusty for his leadership and guidance."

Schwartz continued, "With what has been accomplished, we are now focused on transitioning this business to the next phase of operational execution and commercial growth capability to address the multiple opportunities in the growing sample management markets."

During this transition phase of the Sample Management expansion, Steve Schwartz will assume responsibilities as the leader of the business unit.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks is a leading provider of life science and semiconductor manufacturing automation solutions worldwide. The Company applies its automation and cryogenics expertise to provide a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions across life sciences in areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies. Brooks recently added global capability for gene sequencing and gene synthesis services through its strategic acquisition of GENEWIZ, expanding its sample-based services offerings. With over 40 years as a partner to the semiconductor manufacturing industry, Brooks is a provider of industry-leading precision robotics, integrated automation systems and services. Brooks is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.brooks.com.

