Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Brooks Automation, Inc    BRKS

BROOKS AUTOMATION, INC

(BRKS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Brooks Automation : to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/24/2019 | 04:54pm EDT

CHELMSFORD, Mass., May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooks Automation, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRKS) announced today that company management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:

  • Jefferies Global Health Care Investor Conference in New York on June 5, 2019 with a presentation at 9:00 a.m. EDT.
  • Stifel Nicholas Cross Sector Insight Conference at the Intercontinental Hotel in Boston on June 10, 2019 with a presentation at 10:20 a.m. EDT.

The live audio webcasts can be accessed through the Investor Relations page of the Brooks Automation website at www.brooks.com. A replay of the presentations will be available for at least 30 days following the events. 

About Brooks Automation
Brooks is a leading provider of life science and semiconductor manufacturing automation solutions worldwide.  The Company applies its automation and cryogenics expertise to provide a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions across life sciences in areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies.  Brooks recently added global capability for gene sequencing and gene synthesis services through its strategic acquisition of GENEWIZ, expanding its sample-based services offerings.  With over 40 years as a partner to the semiconductor manufacturing industry, Brooks is a provider of industry-leading precision robotics, integrated automation systems and services.  Brooks is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia.  For more information, visit www.brooks.com.

INVESTOR CONTACTS:
Mark Namaroff
Director, Investor Relations
Brooks Automation
978.262.2635
mark.namaroff@brooks.com

Sherry Dinsmore
Brooks Automation
978.262.2400
sherry.dinsmore@brooks.com

John Mills
Senior Managing Director
ICR, LLC
646.277.1254
John.mills@icrinc.com

(PRNewsfoto/Brooks Automation)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brooks-to-participate-in-two-upcoming-investor-conferences-300856768.html

SOURCE Brooks Automation


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BROOKS AUTOMATION, INC
04:54pBROOKS AUTOMATION : to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
05/07BROOKS AUTOMATION : to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
05/03BROOKS AUTOMATION : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
04/29BROOKS : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/29BROOKS AUTOMATION INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
04/29BROOKS AUTOMATION : Reports Results of Second Fiscal Quarter of 2019, Ended Marc..
PR
04/18BROOKS AUTOMATION : Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Release Date a..
PR
04/03BROOKS AUTOMATION : to Participate in the 18th Annual Needham Healthcare Confere..
PR
02/28BROOKS AUTOMATION, INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/22BROOKS AUTOMATION INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of ..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About