Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Brooks Automation, Inc.    BRKS

BROOKS AUTOMATION, INC.

(BRKS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Brooks Automation : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 05:53pm EST

CHELMSFORD, Mass., Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooks Automation, Inc. (Nasdaq:BRKS) announced today that company management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:

  • Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Technology Conference in Scottsdale, AZ on December 3, 2019 with a webcast beginning at 2:20 p.m. MST (4:20 p.m. EST). 
  • Evercore ISI 2nd Annual HealthCONx Conference in Boston, MA on December 5, 2019 with a webcast beginning at 9:30 a.m. EST

The live audio webcasts can be accessed through the Investor Relations page of the Brooks Automation website at www.brooks.com.  A replay of the presentations will be available following the events. 

About Brooks Automation
Brooks is a leading provider of life science and semiconductor manufacturing automation solutions worldwide.  The Company applies its automation and cryogenics expertise to provide a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions across life sciences in areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies.  Brooks recently added global capability for gene sequencing and gene synthesis services through its strategic acquisition of GENEWIZ, expanding its sample-based services offerings.  With over 40 years as a partner to the semiconductor manufacturing industry, Brooks is a provider of industry-leading precision robotics, integrated automation systems and services.  Brooks is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia.  For more information, visit www.brooks.com.

INVESTOR CONTACTS:
Mark Namaroff
Director, Investor Relations
Brooks Automation
978.262.2635
mark.namaroff@brooks.com

Sherry Dinsmore
Brooks Automation
978.262.2400
sherry.dinsmore@brooks.com

John Mills
Senior Managing Director
ICR, LLC
646.277.1254
John.mills@icrinc.com

(PRNewsfoto/Brooks Automation)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brooks-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-300964097.html

SOURCE Brooks Automation


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BROOKS AUTOMATION, INC.
05:53pBROOKS AUTOMATION : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
11/06BROOKS : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/06BROOKS AUTOMATION, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financi..
AQ
11/06BROOKS AUTOMATION : Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results of Fiscal Year 2..
PR
11/05BROOKS AUTOMATION : to Participate in the Stephens Nashville 2019 Investment Con..
PR
10/24BROOKS AUTOMATION : Announces Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Earnings C..
PR
09/06BROOKS AUTOMATION : Announces Transition of Sample Management Leadership
PR
09/05BROOKS AUTOMATION, INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/29BROOKS AUTOMATION : to Host 2019 Investor Day
PR
08/27BROOKS AUTOMATION : to Participate in the Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group