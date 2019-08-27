Log in
Brooks Automation : to Participate in the Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference

08/27/2019 | 04:47pm EDT

CHELMSFORD, Mass., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooks Automation, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRKS) announced today that company management will participate in the Citi 2019 Global Technology conference at the Hilton New York hotel.  Lindon Robertson, EVP and CFO, will be presenting on Wednesday, September 4th at 3:40 p.m. EDT.  The 40-minute session will be webcast live via the Brooks website at www.brooks.com.

About Brooks Automation
Brooks is a leading provider of life science and semiconductor manufacturing automation solutions worldwide.  The Company applies its automation and cryogenics expertise to provide a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions across life sciences in areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies.  Brooks recently added global capability for gene sequencing and gene synthesis services through its strategic acquisition of GENEWIZ, expanding its sample-based services offerings.  With over 40 years as a partner to the semiconductor manufacturing industry, Brooks is a provider of industry-leading precision robotics, integrated automation systems and services.  Brooks is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia.  For more information, visit www.brooks.com.

INVESTOR CONTACTS:
Mark Namaroff
Director, Investor Relations
Brooks Automation
978.262.2635
mark.namaroff@brooks.com

Sherry Dinsmore
Brooks Automation
978.262.2400
sherry.dinsmore@brooks.com

John Mills
Senior Managing Director
ICR, LLC
646.277.1254
John.mills@icrinc.com

(PRNewsfoto/Brooks Automation)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brooks-to-participate-in-the-citi-2019-global-technology-conference-300908020.html

SOURCE Brooks Automation


© PRNewswire 2019
