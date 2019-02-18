Log in
Brooks Automation : to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Investor Conference

02/18/2019 | 04:25pm EST

CHELMSFORD, Mass., Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooks Automation, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRKS) announced today that company management will participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Investor Conference at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco on Monday, February 25 at 5:15 p.m. Pacific TimeLindon Robertson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will take part in a fireside chat session that will be webcast live via the Brooks website at www.brooks.com.

About Brooks Automation, Inc.
Brooks is a leading worldwide provider of automation equipment and services solutions for multiple markets including semiconductor manufacturing and life sciences.  Brooks' automation technologies, engineering competencies and global service capabilities provide customers speed to market and ensure high uptime and rapid response, which equate to superior value in their mission-critical controlled environments.  Since 1978, Brooks has been a leading partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing market as a provider of precision automation and vacuum solutions.  In 2011, Brooks applied its automation and cryogenics expertise to meet the needs of the life sciences industry for reliable ultra-cold storage of compound and biological samples.  Today, Brooks' offers comprehensive sample management solutions including on-site infrastructure for temperatures of ‑20°C to -196°C, and outsource service solutions for collection, transport, processing, long-term storage, protection, retrieval and disposal of customer samples.  Brooks recently completed the strategic acquisition of GENEWIZ Group, expanding Brooks' sample-based offerings with a leading global capability in gene sequencing and synthesis services.  Brooks is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.brooks.com.

CONTACTS:
Sherry Dinsmore
Brooks Automation
978.262.2400
sherry.dinsmore@brooks.com

Mark Namaroff
Director, Investor Relations
Brooks Automation
978.262.2635
mark.namaroff@brooks.com

John Mills
Senior Managing Director
ICR, LLC
646.277.1254
John.mills@icrinc.com

 

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brooks-automation-to-participate-in-the-morgan-stanley-technology-media-and-telecom-investor-conference-300797507.html

SOURCE Brooks Automation, Inc.


