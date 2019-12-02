Log in
BROOKS AUTOMATION, INC.

BROOKS AUTOMATION, INC.

(BRKS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Brooks Automation, Inc. Investors

0
12/02/2019 | 04:32pm EST

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Brooks Automation, Inc. (“Brooks Automation” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRKS) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On December 2, 2019, Brooks Automation disclosed that it could not timely file its fiscal 2019 annual report due to a review of revenue recognition with respect to products in its Semiconductor Solution Group and similar transactions. The Company also revealed that it would report a material weakness in the financial reporting of the Brooks Life Sciences segment related to price and quantity of certain billings.

On this news, Brooks Automation’s share price fell sharply during intraday trading on December 2, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Brooks Automation securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley F. Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 878 M
EBIT 2020 125 M
Net income 2020 55,1 M
Finance 2020 522 M
Yield 2020 0,89%
P/E ratio 2020 59,3x
P/E ratio 2021 41,8x
EV / Sales2020 3,00x
EV / Sales2021 3,24x
Capitalization 3 152 M
Chart BROOKS AUTOMATION, INC.
Duration : Period :
Brooks Automation, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROOKS AUTOMATION, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 48,50  $
Last Close Price 44,77  $
Spread / Highest target 25,1%
Spread / Average Target 8,33%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen S. Schwartz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph R. Martin Independent Chairman
Lindon G. Robertson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John K. McGillicuddy Independent Director
A. Clinton Allen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROOKS AUTOMATION, INC.71.01%3 152
ASML HOLDING N.V.80.08%114 285
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION95.95%38 711
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED87.77%32 353
QORVO71.60%12 107
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO LTD--.--%10 529
