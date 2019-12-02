Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Brooks Automation, Inc. Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Brooks Automation, Inc. (“Brooks Automation” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRKS) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On December 2, 2019, Brooks Automation disclosed that it could not timely file its fiscal 2019 annual report due to a review of revenue recognition with respect to products in its Semiconductor Solution Group and similar transactions. The Company also revealed that it would report a material weakness in the financial reporting of the Brooks Life Sciences segment related to price and quantity of certain billings.

On this news, Brooks Automation’s share price fell sharply during intraday trading on December 2, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

