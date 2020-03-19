Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Brooks Automation, Inc.    BRKS

BROOKS AUTOMATION, INC.

(BRKS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tostrud Law Group, PC Announces Investigation of Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) on Behalf of Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 05:23pm EDT

Tostrud Law Group, PC announces an investigation on behalf Brooks Automation, Inc. (“Brooks Automation” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRKS) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On December 2, 2019, Brooks Automation disclosed that it could not timely file its fiscal 2019 annual report due to a review of revenue recognition with respect to products in its Semiconductor Solution Group and similar transactions. The Company also revealed that it would report a material weakness in the financial reporting of the Brooks Life Sciences segment related to price and quantity of certain billings.

On this news, Brooks Automation’s share price fell $3.16 per share, or 7.06%, to close at $41.61 per share on December 2, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Brooks Automation securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Jon A. Tostrud of Tostrud Law Group, PC by telephone at (310) 278-2600, toll-free at (855) 854-8678, or by email to shareholder@tostrudlaw.com, or visit our website at http://tostrudlaw.com/.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BROOKS AUTOMATION, INC.
05:23pTostrud Law Group, PC Announces Investigation of Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRK..
BU
03/10BROOKS AUTOMATION : Announces Realignment of its Life Sciences Segment
PR
03/05BROOKS AUTOMATION, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/11BROOKS AUTOMATION : Acquires Laboratory Software Firm RURO Inc.
PR
02/06BROOKS : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/06BROOKS AUTOMATION : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
02/06BROOKS AUTOMATION, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financi..
AQ
02/06BROOKS AUTOMATION : Reports Results of First Quarter of Fiscal 2020, Ended Decem..
PR
01/28BROOKS AUTOMATION : Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Call..
PR
01/07THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Continues its Investigation on Behalf of Broo..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 887 M
EBIT 2020 116 M
Net income 2020 56,4 M
Finance 2020 418 M
Yield 2020 1,76%
P/E ratio 2020 29,5x
P/E ratio 2021 21,2x
EV / Sales2020 1,38x
EV / Sales2021 1,29x
Capitalization 1 641 M
Chart BROOKS AUTOMATION, INC.
Duration : Period :
Brooks Automation, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROOKS AUTOMATION, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 44,33  $
Last Close Price 22,69  $
Spread / Highest target 147%
Spread / Average Target 95,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 32,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen S. Schwartz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph R. Martin Independent Chairman
David Francis Pietrantoni Principal Accounting Officer & VP-Finance
Lindon G. Robertson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
A. Clinton Allen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROOKS AUTOMATION, INC.-38.51%1 641
ASML HOLDING N.V.-29.50%84 488
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION-33.60%28 257
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED-4.40%25 750
QORVO, INC.-37.18%8 447
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.-3.31%7 778
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group