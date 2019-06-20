Log in
BROOKS MACDONALD GROUP PLC

(BRK)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/20 05:52:41 am
1937.6 GBp   -0.12%
Brooks Macdonald : Block listing Interim Review

06/20/2019 | 05:34am EDT

Brooks Macdonald Group plc

(the 'Company')

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 20 June 2019

Name of applicant:

Brooks Macdonald Group plc

Name of scheme:

The Brooks Macdonald Approved Share Save Scheme

Period of return:

From:

19 December 2018

To:

18 June 2019

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

14,639

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

n/a

Less: Number of securitiesissued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

4,481

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

10,158

Name of contact:

Ben Thorpe, Group Finance Director

Telephone number of contact:

020 7499 6424

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 20 June 2019

Name of applicant:

Brooks Macdonald Group plc

Name of scheme:

The Brooks Macdonald Company Share Option Plan

Period of return:

From:

19 December 2018

To:

18 June 2019

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

20,027

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

n/a

Less: Number of securitiesissued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

4,826

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

15,201

Name of contact:

Ben Thorpe, Group Finance Director

Telephone number of contact:

020 7499 6424

Enquiries:

Brooks Macdonald Group PLC

Caroline Connellan, Chief Executive

+44 (0)20 7499 6424

Ben Thorpe, Group Finance Director

+44 (0)20 7499 6424

Peel Hunt LLP

Guy Wiehahn

+44 (0)20 7418 8900

LEI: 213800WRDF8LB8MIEX37

Disclaimer

Brooks Macdonald Group plc published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 09:33:02 UTC
