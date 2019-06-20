Brooks Macdonald : Block listing Interim Review

Brooks Macdonald Group plc
(the 'Company')
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date: 20 June 2019
|
Name of applicant:
|
Brooks Macdonald Group plc
|
Name of scheme:
|
The Brooks Macdonald Approved Share Save Scheme
|
Period of return:
|
From:
|
19 December 2018
|
To:
|
18 June 2019
|
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|
14,639
|
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|
n/a
|
Less: Number of securitiesissued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|
4,481
|
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|
10,158
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name of contact:
|
Ben Thorpe, Group Finance Director
|
Telephone number of contact:
|
020 7499 6424
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date: 20 June 2019
|
Name of applicant:
|
Brooks Macdonald Group plc
|
Name of scheme:
|
The Brooks Macdonald Company Share Option Plan
|
Period of return:
|
From:
|
19 December 2018
|
To:
|
18 June 2019
|
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|
20,027
|
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|
n/a
|
Less: Number of securitiesissued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|
4,826
|
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|
15,201
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name of contact:
|
Ben Thorpe, Group Finance Director
|
Telephone number of contact:
|
020 7499 6424
Enquiries:
|
Brooks Macdonald Group PLC
|
|
Caroline Connellan, Chief Executive
|
+44 (0)20 7499 6424
|
Ben Thorpe, Group Finance Director
|
+44 (0)20 7499 6424
|
|
|
Peel Hunt LLP
|
|
Guy Wiehahn
|
+44 (0)20 7418 8900
LEI: 213800WRDF8LB8MIEX37
