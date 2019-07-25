Brooks Macdonald : Employee Benefit Trust Dealing

Brooks Macdonald Group PLC

(the 'Company')

Employee Benefit Trust Dealing

The Company was notified on 24 July 2019 by RBC cees Trustee Limited, as trustees of the Brooks Macdonald Employee Benefit Trust (the 'EBT'), that the EBT transferred 38 ordinary shares of one pence in the Company (the 'Shares') to meet an award under the 2017 Long Term Incentive Scheme (the 'Scheme').

Following this transfer the EBT now holds 268,007 Shares, representing 1.92% of the Company's current voting rights.

The EBT is a discretionary trust for the benefit of employees of the Company and its subsidiaries, who have been granted awards under the Scheme.

Enquiries:

Brooks Macdonald Group PLC Caroline Connellan, Chief Executive Ben Thorpe, Group Finance Director +44 (0)20 7499 6424 Peel Hunt LLP Guy Wiehahn +44 (0)20 7418 8900

LEI: 213800WRDF8LB8MIEX37