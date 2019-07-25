Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Brooks Macdonald Group plc    BRK   GB00B067N833

BROOKS MACDONALD GROUP PLC

(BRK)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/25 11:35:25 am
1932.5 GBp   -1.65%
12:20pBROOKS MACDONALD : Employee Benefit Trust Dealing
PU
07/24BROOKS MACDONALD : Year End Trading Update
PU
07/17BROOKS MACDONALD : New London Office
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Brooks Macdonald : Employee Benefit Trust Dealing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 12:20pm EDT

Brooks Macdonald Group PLC

(the 'Company')

Employee Benefit Trust Dealing

The Company was notified on 24 July 2019 by RBC cees Trustee Limited, as trustees of the Brooks Macdonald Employee Benefit Trust (the 'EBT'), that the EBT transferred 38 ordinary shares of one pence in the Company (the 'Shares') to meet an award under the 2017 Long Term Incentive Scheme (the 'Scheme').

Following this transfer the EBT now holds 268,007 Shares, representing 1.92% of the Company's current voting rights.

The EBT is a discretionary trust for the benefit of employees of the Company and its subsidiaries, who have been granted awards under the Scheme.

Enquiries:

Brooks Macdonald Group PLC

Caroline Connellan, Chief Executive

Ben Thorpe, Group Finance Director

+44 (0)20 7499 6424

Peel Hunt LLP

Guy Wiehahn

+44 (0)20 7418 8900

LEI: 213800WRDF8LB8MIEX37

Disclaimer

Brooks Macdonald Group plc published this content on 25 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2019 16:19:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BROOKS MACDONALD GROUP PLC
12:20pBROOKS MACDONALD : Employee Benefit Trust Dealing
PU
07/24BROOKS MACDONALD : Year End Trading Update
PU
07/17BROOKS MACDONALD : New London Office
PU
06/20BROOKS MACDONALD : Block listing Interim Review
PU
06/04BROOKS MACDONALD : EBT Dealings
PU
04/25BROOKS MACDONALD : Quarterly Announcement of Funds under Management
PU
03/21BROOKS MACDONALD GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/08BROOKS MACDONALD : Appointment of Chairman
PU
02/06BROOKS MACDONALD : EBT Dealings
PU
01/28BROOKS MACDONALD : EBT Dealings
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 107 M
EBIT 2019 18,1 M
Net income 2019 11,7 M
Finance 2019 30,8 M
Yield 2019 2,70%
P/E ratio 2019 23,4x
P/E ratio 2020 16,3x
EV / Sales2019 2,23x
EV / Sales2020 1,96x
Capitalization 269 M
Chart BROOKS MACDONALD GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Brooks Macdonald Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROOKS MACDONALD GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 2 104,33  GBp
Last Close Price 1 965,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 19,6%
Spread / Average Target 7,09%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Caroline Connellan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher John Knight Chairman
Jason Wood Chief Operating Officer
Ben Thorpe Finance Director
Richard Hugh Spencer Chief Investment Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROOKS MACDONALD GROUP PLC40.36%336
INVESCO LTD.19.83%9 560
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY27.21%8 964
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC15.20%7 166
AMP LIMITED-28.78%3 674
PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD-1.65%1 974
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group