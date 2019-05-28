Brown & Brown : Congratulates Its 2019 National Merit Scholarship Award Winners

The Brown & Brown culture is built on integrity, innovation, superior capabilities, and discipline. With our culture in mind, the National Merit Brown & Brown Scholarship was created as part of our overall Education Assistance Program to support the children of teammates' who have demonstrated future leadership potential.

We are very proud to recognize the 2019 class of National Merit Brown & Brown Scholarship recipients and award each of them a $5,000 annual scholarship for four years. Please join us in congratulating these four incredible young men and women, and their proud Brown & Brown families, on their achievements.

Katie Alerte - Parents: Frank (and Karen) Alerte, Brown & Brown Legal

Katie intends to study at Harvard University and is considering a career in biological research.

Theodore Hornung - Parents: Timothy (and Susan) Hornung, Hays Companies

Theo intends to study at the University of Wisconsin Madison and is considering a career as a computer engineer.

Joseph Pevner - Parents: Richard (and Jennifer) Pevner, APEX

Joey intends to study artificial intelligence in the honors program at Penn State and is considering a career in computer information systems.

Gabrielle Prill - Parents: Angela (and Benjamin Davis) Bloch-Davis, Hays Companies

Gabrielle intends to study actuarial science at Drake University and is considering a career as an actuary.

To be considered and ultimately be awarded a scholarship, these future leaders had to submit an in-depth scholarship application detailing academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received. They also had to have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, write an essay, and earn SAT scores confirming earlier performance on the qualifying test.

Out of 1.6 million students who annually apply for National Merit Scholarship scholarships, 7,500 winners are selected from 15,000 finalists - Katie, Theo, Joey, and Gabrielle are among the best of the best high school students in their respective states of Florida, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and South Dakota.

We wish Katie, Theo, Joey, and Gabrielle continued success throughout their academic journeys and in pursuit of their future career aspirations.