Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Brown & Brown, Inc.    BRO

BROWN & BROWN, INC.

(BRO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Brown & Brown : Donates to Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Statue

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2019 | 09:45am EDT

Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune was a leader, educator, and civil rights activist. She is well-known for starting a private school for African-American students in Daytona Beach, Florida, and remains an influential leader in the Daytona Beach area, as well as throughout the state of Florida.

The school originally called the Daytona Literary and Industrial Training School for Negro Girls, merged with Cookman Institute of Jacksonville, Florida, in 1923. This merger eventually resulted in the evolution of the school name to Bethune-Cookman University, as it is known today, in honor of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune.

This year, on the anniversary of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune's 144th birthday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sent a letter to the U.S. Capitol architect, officially requesting that a statue of Dr. Bethune replace the General Edmund Kirby Smith statue that is currently located in the National Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol. This will result in Bethune being the first African American to have a state-commissioned statue, which is expected to be unveiled next year.

'Dr. McLeod Bethune's statue will represent the best of who we are as Floridians to visitors from around the world in our nation's capital,' stated Governor Desantis in a news release. 'Her legacy endures and will continue to inspire future generations.'

Brown & Brown is proud to support this milestone by recently presenting a $25,000 donation to help fund the statue. Pictured below, some of the Brown & Brown team, including Hyatt Brown, Chairman, Powell Brown, President & CEO, and Bob Lloyd, EVP, Secretary & General Counsel, presented the donation to Bethune-Cookman University Board Member Pete Gamble and President Dr. E. LaBrent Chrite. Brown & Brown has also pledged to help raise an additional $25,000 in donations through fundraising efforts.

The Campaign fund began in April of 2018 and has raised $380,000 of the $400,000 goal, including the Brown & Brown donation.

Learn more abo​ut the Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune statue campaign efforts.

Disclaimer

Brown & Brown Inc. published this content on 26 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2019 13:44:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BROWN & BROWN, INC.
09:45aBROWN & BROWN : Donates to Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Statue
PU
07/22BROWN & BROWN, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
07/22BROWN & BROWN : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/22Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Quarterly Revenues of $575.2 Million, an Increa..
GL
07/18Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
GL
07/16Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Innovative Risk Soluti..
GL
07/15BROWN & BROWN : Announces the Asset Acquisition of LSI Lender Services, LLC
PU
07/15Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of LSI Lender Services,..
GL
06/28Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces 2019 Second-Quarter Earnings Release and Confer..
GL
06/26BROWN & BROWN : Powell Brown Helps Raise $1M+ for Mental Health & Suicide Preven..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 371 M
EBIT 2019 599 M
Net income 2019 395 M
Debt 2019 574 M
Yield 2019 0,92%
P/E ratio 2019 25,8x
P/E ratio 2020 23,8x
EV / Sales2019 4,52x
EV / Sales2020 4,25x
Capitalization 10 132 M
Chart BROWN & BROWN, INC.
Duration : Period :
Brown & Brown, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROWN & BROWN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 34,60  $
Last Close Price 36,00  $
Spread / Highest target 11,1%
Spread / Average Target -3,89%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
J. Powell Brown President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Hyatt Brown Chairman
Richard A. Freebourn Executive Vice President-Internal Operations
R. Andrew Watts Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
B. Carl Owen Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROWN & BROWN, INC.31.17%10 132
AON PLC35.42%47 347
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON29.49%25 414
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.24.63%17 015
STEADFAST GROUP LTD36.00%2 052
EHEALTH, INC.122.49%1 936
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group