Brown & Brown, Inc.

Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Hire of Industry Veteran David Putz

11/01/2019 | 07:30am EDT

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) (the “Company”) has announced that David Putz has been named Executive Vice President of Arrowhead General Insurance Agency, Inc. and a leader with Brown & Brown’s National Programs Division.

Putz joins the Company from Zurich Insurance North America, having been at Zurich for over 24 years.  In his most recent role, Putz served as head of Alternative Markets and was responsible for over $7 billion of written premium.  In his new role, Putz will be working directly with Chris Walker, President of Brown & Brown National Programs, and the leadership team at Arrowhead. 

Powell Brown, President and CEO of the Company commented, “We are pleased to add David to our National Programs team.  He brings proven leadership, vast experience and a creative, entrepreneurial approach to our business.  He is an excellent addition to our leadership team.”

David Putz stated, “I am excited to join Brown & Brown and bring my experience from Zurich to enhance the continued growth of Arrowhead and the National Programs Division.  I look forward to working with a proven and talented team.”

Brown & Brown, Inc. is a leading insurance brokerage firm, providing risk management solutions to individuals and businesses. With Brown & Brown’s 80 years of proven success and thousands of teammates, we offer knowledge you can trust and strive to deliver superior customer service. For more information, please visit bbinsurance.com.

This press release may contain certain statements relating to future results which are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the Company’s current belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company’s control. Further information concerning the Company and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect the Company’s financial results and condition, as well as its other achievements, are contained in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Some factors include: fluctuations in our stock’s market price; fluctuations in operating results and cash flows; general economic conditions around the country; downward commercial property and casualty premium pressures; the effects of legislative and regulatory changes pertaining to the insurance industry, including those relating to coastal property coverages; the competitive environment; and the integration of the Company’s operations with those of businesses or assets the Company has acquired or may acquire in the future and the failure to realize the expected benefits of such integration. All forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which the Company hereafter becomes aware.

R. Andrew Watts
Chief Financial Officer
(386) 239-5770

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
