BROWN & BROWN, INC.

(BRO)
Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

04/23/2020

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.085 per share. The dividend is payable on May 20, 2020 to shareholders of record on May 11, 2020.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, providing risk management solutions to individuals and businesses. With more than 80 years of proven success and thousands of teammates, we offer knowledge you can trust and strive to deliver superior customer service. For more information, please visit bbinsurance.com.

R. Andrew Watts
Chief Financial Officer
(386) 239-5770

Primary Logo


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 441 M
EBIT 2020 507 M
Net income 2020 390 M
Debt 2020 303 M
Yield 2020 0,98%
P/E ratio 2020 24,9x
P/E ratio 2021 22,6x
EV / Sales2020 4,27x
EV / Sales2021 3,82x
Capitalization 10 122 M
Technical analysis trends BROWN & BROWN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 40,60  $
Last Close Price 35,70  $
Spread / Highest target 45,7%
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
J. Powell Brown President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Hyatt Brown Chairman
Richard A. Freebourn Senior Vice President-Internal Operations
R. Andrew Watts Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Stephen Boyd SVP-Technology, Innovation & Digital Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROWN & BROWN, INC.-9.57%10 122
AON PLC-12.82%42 274
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-7.96%23 924
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.-18.52%14 712
EHEALTH, INC.23.73%3 003
STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED0.37%1 483
