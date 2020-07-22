Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.085 per share. The dividend is payable on August 12, 2020 to shareholders of record on August 5, 2020.



Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, providing risk management solutions to individuals and businesses. With more than 80 years of proven success and thousands of teammates, we offer knowledge you can trust and strive to deliver superior customer service. For more information, please visit bbinsurance.com.

R. Andrew Watts

Chief Financial Officer

(386) 239-5770