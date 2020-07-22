Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Log in
07/22/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.085 per share. The dividend is payable on August 12, 2020 to shareholders of record on August 5, 2020. 

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, providing risk management solutions to individuals and businesses. With more than 80 years of proven success and thousands of teammates, we offer knowledge you can trust and strive to deliver superior customer service. For more information, please visit bbinsurance.com.

R. Andrew Watts
Chief Financial Officer
(386) 239-5770

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 473 M - -
Net income 2020 412 M - -
Net Debt 2020 507 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 30,7x
Yield 2020 0,79%
Capitalization 12 552 M 12 552 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 5,28x
Nbr of Employees 10 083
Free-Float 78,7%
Chart BROWN & BROWN, INC.
Duration : Period :
Brown & Brown, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROWN & BROWN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 41,90 $
Last Close Price 44,29 $
Spread / Highest target 3,86%
Spread / Average Target -5,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
J. Powell Brown President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Hyatt Brown Chairman
Richard A. Freebourn Senior Vice President-Internal Operations
R. Andrew Watts Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Stephen Boyd SVP-Technology, Innovation & Digital Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROWN & BROWN, INC.10.84%12 552
AON PLC-0.99%47 747
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY4.48%27 161
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.9.25%19 728
EHEALTH, INC.16.27%2 861
STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED1.44%2 135
