BROWN & BROWN, INC.

BROWN & BROWN, INC.

(BRO)
BROWN & BROWN : PillarRx Launches New Website
11/08BROWN & BROWN : Teammates Sign Final Steel Beam for Downtown Daytona Beach Campus
11/07BROWN & BROWN, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
Brown & Brown : PillarRx Launches New Website

11/14/2019 | 01:01pm EST

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PillarRx Consulting, LLC, a leading independent auditing and consulting company, announced today the launch of its newly designed website at www.pillarrx.com. The newly developed site features cost-saving strategies for improving customer's pharmacy benefit program.

"We are excited about our new website and showcasing the flexibility of our pharmacy solutions across the marketplace," said Greg Rucinski, Executive Vice President of PillarRx. "Visitors can learn about our three fundamental pillars – auditing services, consulting services, and specialty drug management. Given recent legislative guidance for specialty pharmacy, PillarRx offers our integrated service offerings as a stand-alone offering or a complete end-to-end solution." 

As pharmacy drug spend continues to rise, customers rely on PillarRx's accurate auditing services and strategic consulting recommendations to provide cost-containment solutions. PillarRx helps customers maximize their pharmacy benefit program by eliminating wasteful practices without decreasing member satisfaction.

For more information, please contact sales@pillarrx.com.

About PillarRx Consulting, LLC (PillarRx)
PillarRx is a wholly owned subsidiary of  Brown & Brown, Inc., an independent brokerage that, through its licensed subsidiaries, provides a variety of insurance products and services to health plans, corporate, public entity, institutional, trade, professional, association, and individual customers. PillarRx provides auditing services that include, but are not limited to, rebates, operational review, formulary review, PDE and eligibility analysis, pricing, plan design, and performance guarantee review. Consulting services include, but are not limited to, Star Rating Support, formulary impact analysis, network analysis and design, specialty management programs (copay assistance program), clinical strategies, regulatory compliance guidance ongoing monitoring (monthly trend reporting, quarterly PBM performance), and vendor management.

About Brown & Brown, Inc.
Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, providing risk management solutions to individuals and businesses. With Brown & Brown's 80 years of proven success and thousands of teammates, we offer knowledge you can trust and strive to deliver superior customer service. For more information, please visit bbinsurance.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pillarrx-launches-new-website-300958590.html

SOURCE PillarRx Consulting, LLC


© PRNewswire 2019
