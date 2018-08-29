Log in
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION
Brown-Forman Corporation : Class A to Host Earnings Call

08/29/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2018 / Brown-Forman Corporation Class A (NYSE: BF.B) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q1 Earnings Call to be held on August 29, 2018 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-9DF2DE239A167.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 398 M
EBIT 2019 1 157 M
Net income 2019 862 M
Debt 2019 2 015 M
Yield 2019 1,24%
P/E ratio 2019 29,39
P/E ratio 2020 27,10
EV / Sales 2019 8,05x
EV / Sales 2020 7,58x
Capitalization 25 357 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 52,8 $
Spread / Average Target 0,98%
Managers
NameTitle
Paul C. Varga Co-Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lawson E. Whiting Co-Chief Executive Officer
George Garvin Brown Co-Chairman
Jane C. Morreau Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Tim Nall Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-4.74%25 357
DIAGEO0.62%86 855
PERNOD RICARD4.93%42 659
THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-31.52%11 473
DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO SPA16.99%10 354
RÉMY COINTREAU5.45%7 068
