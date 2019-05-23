Brown Forman : Declares Cash Dividend

Brown-Forman Corporation’s (NYSE: BFA) (NYSE: BFB) Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.166 cents per share on its Class A and Class B Common Stock. Stockholders of record on June 6, 2019 will receive the cash dividend on July 1, 2019.

Brown-Forman has paid regular quarterly cash dividends for 73 consecutive years and has increased the dividend 35 consecutive years. Brown-Forman is a member of the prestigious Standard & Poor’s 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, which is composed of companies that have increased their cash dividend every year for at least 25 years.

For nearly 150 years, Brown-Forman Corporation has enriched the experience of life by responsibly building fine quality beverage alcohol brands, including Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s RTDs, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Gentleman Jack, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel, Finlandia, Korbel, el Jimador, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Canadian Mist, Herradura, New Mix, Sonoma-Cutrer, Early Times, Chambord, BenRiach, GlenDronach and Slane. Brown-Forman’s brands are supported by over 4,800 employees and sold in more than 170 countries worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit http://www.brown-forman.com/.

Important Information on Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements, estimates, and projections that are “forward-looking statements” as defined under U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “aspire,” “believe,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “envision,” “estimate,” “expect,” “expectation,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “pursue,” “see,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar words indicate forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date we make them. Except as required by law, we do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors (many beyond our control) that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our historical experience or from our current expectations or projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:

Unfavorable global or regional economic conditions and related low consumer confidence, high unemployment, weak credit or capital markets, budget deficits, burdensome government debt, austerity measures, higher interest rates, higher taxes, political instability, higher inflation, deflation, lower returns on pension assets, or lower discount rates for pension obligations

Risks associated with being a U.S.-based company with global operations, including commercial, political, and financial risks; local labor policies and conditions; protectionist trade policies, or economic or trade sanctions, including potential retaliatory tariffs on American spirits and the effectiveness of our actions to mitigate the potential negative impact on our sales and distributors; compliance with local trade practices and other regulations, including anti-corruption laws; terrorism; and health pandemics

Fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, particularly a stronger U.S. dollar

Changes in laws, regulations, or policies – especially those that affect the production, importation, marketing, labeling, pricing, distribution, sale, or consumption of our beverage alcohol products

Tax rate changes (including excise, sales, VAT, tariffs, duties, corporate, individual income, dividends, or capital gains) or changes in related reserves, changes in tax rules or accounting standards, and the unpredictability and suddenness with which they can occur

The impact of U.S. tax reform legislation, including as a result of future regulations and guidance interpreting the statute

Dependence upon the continued growth of the Jack Daniel’s family of brands

Changes in consumer preferences, consumption, or purchase patterns – particularly away from larger producers in favor of small distilleries or local producers, or away from brown spirits, our premium products, or spirits generally, and our ability to anticipate or react to them; legalization of marijuana use on a more widespread basis; shifts in consumer purchase practices from traditional to e-commerce retailers; bar, restaurant, travel, or other on-premise declines; shifts in demographic or health and wellness trends; or unfavorable consumer reaction to new products, line extensions, package changes, product reformulations, or other product innovation

Decline in the social acceptability of beverage alcohol in significant markets

Production facility, aging warehouse, or supply chain disruption

Imprecision in supply/demand forecasting

Higher costs, lower quality, or unavailability of energy, water, raw materials, product ingredients, labor, or finished goods

Route-to-consumer changes that affect the timing of our sales, temporarily disrupt the marketing or sale of our products, or result in higher fixed costs

Inventory fluctuations in our products by distributors, wholesalers, or retailers

Competitors’ and retailers’ consolidation or other competitive activities, such as pricing actions (including price reductions, promotions, discounting, couponing, or free goods), marketing, category expansion, product introductions, or entry or expansion in our geographic markets or distribution networks

Risks associated with acquisitions, dispositions, business partnerships, or investments – such as acquisition integration, termination difficulties or costs, or impairment in recorded value

Inadequate protection of our intellectual property rights

Product recalls or other product liability claims, or product counterfeiting, tampering, contamination, or quality issues

Significant legal disputes and proceedings, or government investigations

Failure or breach of key information technology systems

Negative publicity related to our company, brands, marketing, personnel, operations, business performance, or prospects

Failure to attract or retain key executive or employee talent

Our status as a family “controlled company” under New York Stock Exchange rules, and our dual class share structure

For further information on these and other risks, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

