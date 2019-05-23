Brown Forman : Declares Cash Dividend

Brown-Forman Corporation’s (NYSE: BFA) (NYSE: BFB) Board of Directors
declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.166 cents per share on
its Class A and Class B Common Stock. Stockholders of record on June 6,
2019 will receive the cash dividend on July 1, 2019.
Brown-Forman has paid regular quarterly cash dividends for 73
consecutive years and has increased the dividend 35 consecutive years.
Brown-Forman is a member of the prestigious Standard & Poor’s 500
Dividend Aristocrats Index, which is composed of companies that have
increased their cash dividend every year for at least 25 years.
For nearly 150 years, Brown-Forman Corporation has enriched the
experience of life by responsibly building fine quality beverage alcohol
brands, including Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s RTDs,
Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Gentleman
Jack, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel, Finlandia, Korbel, el Jimador,
Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Canadian Mist, Herradura, New Mix,
Sonoma-Cutrer, Early Times, Chambord, BenRiach, GlenDronach and Slane.
Brown-Forman’s brands are supported by over 4,800 employees and sold in
more than 170 countries worldwide. For more information about the
company, please visit http://www.brown-forman.com/.
Important Information on Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains statements, estimates, and projections that
are “forward-looking statements” as defined under U.S. federal
securities laws. Words such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “aspire,” “believe,”
“can,” “continue,” “could,” “envision,” “estimate,” “expect,”
“expectation,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,”
“pursue,” “see,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar words
indicate forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date we
make them. Except as required by law, we do not intend to update or
revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new
information, future events, or otherwise. By their nature,
forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other
factors (many beyond our control) that could cause our actual results to
differ materially from our historical experience or from our current
expectations or projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but
are not limited to:
Unfavorable global or regional economic conditions and related low
consumer confidence, high unemployment, weak credit or capital
markets, budget deficits, burdensome government debt, austerity
measures, higher interest rates, higher taxes, political instability,
higher inflation, deflation, lower returns on pension assets, or lower
discount rates for pension obligations
Risks associated with being a U.S.-based company with global
operations, including commercial, political, and financial risks;
local labor policies and conditions; protectionist trade policies, or
economic or trade sanctions, including potential retaliatory tariffs
on American spirits and the effectiveness of our actions to mitigate
the potential negative impact on our sales and distributors;
compliance with local trade practices and other regulations, including
anti-corruption laws; terrorism; and health pandemics
Fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, particularly a
stronger U.S. dollar
Changes in laws, regulations, or policies – especially those that
affect the production, importation, marketing, labeling, pricing,
distribution, sale, or consumption of our beverage alcohol products
Tax rate changes (including excise, sales, VAT, tariffs, duties,
corporate, individual income, dividends, or capital gains) or changes
in related reserves, changes in tax rules or accounting standards, and
the unpredictability and suddenness with which they can occur
The impact of U.S. tax reform legislation, including as a result of
future regulations and guidance interpreting the statute
Dependence upon the continued growth of the Jack Daniel’s family of
brands
Changes in consumer preferences, consumption, or purchase patterns –
particularly away from larger producers in favor of small distilleries
or local producers, or away from brown spirits, our premium products,
or spirits generally, and our ability to anticipate or react to them;
legalization of marijuana use on a more widespread basis; shifts in
consumer purchase practices from traditional to e-commerce retailers;
bar, restaurant, travel, or other on-premise declines; shifts in
demographic or health and wellness trends; or unfavorable consumer
reaction to new products, line extensions, package changes, product
reformulations, or other product innovation
Decline in the social acceptability of beverage alcohol in significant
markets
Production facility, aging warehouse, or supply chain disruption
Imprecision in supply/demand forecasting
Higher costs, lower quality, or unavailability of energy, water, raw
materials, product ingredients, labor, or finished goods
Route-to-consumer changes that affect the timing of our sales,
temporarily disrupt the marketing or sale of our products, or result
in higher fixed costs
Inventory fluctuations in our products by distributors, wholesalers,
or retailers
Competitors’ and retailers’ consolidation or other competitive
activities, such as pricing actions (including price reductions,
promotions, discounting, couponing, or free goods), marketing,
category expansion, product introductions, or entry or expansion in
our geographic markets or distribution networks
Risks associated with acquisitions, dispositions, business
partnerships, or investments – such as acquisition integration,
termination difficulties or costs, or impairment in recorded value
Inadequate protection of our intellectual property rights
Product recalls or other product liability claims, or product
counterfeiting, tampering, contamination, or quality issues
Significant legal disputes and proceedings, or government
investigations
Failure or breach of key information technology systems
Negative publicity related to our company, brands, marketing,
personnel, operations, business performance, or prospects
Failure to attract or retain key executive or employee talent
Our status as a family “controlled company” under New York Stock
Exchange rules, and our dual class share structure
For further information on these and other risks, please refer to the
“Risk Factors” section of our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly
reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.