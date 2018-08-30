Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Brown-Forman Corporation    BF.B

BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION (BF.B)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Brown Forman : Maker of Jack Daniel's Grapples With Tariffs -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 08:48am CEST

By Jennifer Maloney

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (August 30, 2018).

The maker of Jack Daniel's is feeling the sting of U.S. trade disputes and retaliatory tariffs on American whiskeys.

Brown-Forman Corp., whose brands include Old Forester and Woodford Reserve bourbon, warned that profits for its current fiscal year would miss its prior forecasts because of the uncertainty and added costs created by recently enacted European tariffs.

The European Union in June started imposing 25% tariffs on U.S. whiskey, Harley motorcycles and other goods in response to President Trump's duties on steel and aluminum imports from the bloc. In July, Harley-Davidson Inc. lowered its profit guidance, and said it would shift production overseas to escape EU tariffs, drawing the ire of Mr. Trump.

Brown-Forman executives said Wednesday they were delaying price increases in some EU markets to minimize the impact on its products. "In some ways we are buying time to see if these things can be worked out," Chief Executive Paul Varga said, noting that Scotch whisky posed a competitive threat in Europe.

The executives said the delayed price increases coupled with higher costs and foreign-exchange fluctuations would erase 10 cents a share in annual profits, or roughly $50 million. The company now projects per-share earnings of $1.65 to $1.75 for fiscal 2019.

The threat of tariffs actually boosted results for the Louisville, Ky., company in its July 31-ended fiscal first quarter, driving a sales spike in Europe as wholesalers and retailers stocked up ahead of the added levies.

Sales rose 6% overall in the quarter to $766 million, as strong gains in international markets offset flat sales in the U.S. Executives said half of a 12% sales gain in developed markets overseas was the result of buying to build inventories ahead of tariffs. Quarterly profit rose 12% to $200 million, or 41 cents a share.

Class B shares of Brown-Forman were little changed in Wednesday trading, gaining 9 cents to $52.41. The stock has climbed about 25% in the past year.

On Wednesday, French spirits rival Pernod Ricard SA said pricing conditions improved in its just-completed fiscal year, but cautioned that it faced higher commodities prices for agave used in tequila and grapes used in cognac. The maker of Jameson Irish whiskey and Absolut vodka said profit for the fiscal year ended June 30 rose 13% to EUR1.58 billion ($1.85 billion) on flat sales of EUR8.99 billion. Excluding currency effects, sales rose 6% from a year earlier, the company said.

Write to Jennifer Maloney at jennifer.maloney@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION 0.10% 52.38 Delayed Quote.-4.65%
PERNOD RICARD 0.00% 138.45 Real-time Quote.4.93%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION
08:48aBROWN FORMAN : Maker of Jack Daniel's Grapples With Tariffs -- WSJ
DJ
08/29BROWN FORMAN : Jack Daniel's Maker Feels Sting of U.S.-Europe Trade Dispute
DJ
08/29BROWN FORMAN : Jack Daniel's maker Brown-Forman lowers profit forecast as tariff..
RE
08/29BROWN FORMAN : posts higher profit in 1st quarter
AQ
08/29BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION : Class A to Host Earnings Call
AC
08/29BROWN FORMAN : Reports Strong Start to Fiscal 2019
BU
08/24BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION : quaterly earnings release
08/21BROWN FORMAN : First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for ..
AQ
08/17BROWN FORMAN : First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for ..
BU
07/26BROWN FORMAN : Shareholders Elect Directors; Cash Dividend Approved
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/29Brown-Forman Corp (BF.B) CEO Paul Varga on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Tr.. 
08/29Brown-Forman Corporation 2019 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/29Brown-Forman beats by $0.02, beats on revenue 
08/28Notable earnings before Wednesday?s open 
08/23Tesla Is Uninvestable And Thoughts On Investability - The 'Making Money While.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 395 M
EBIT 2019 1 141 M
Net income 2019 859 M
Debt 2019 2 065 M
Yield 2019 1,24%
P/E ratio 2019 29,45
P/E ratio 2020 27,11
EV / Sales 2019 8,03x
EV / Sales 2020 7,55x
Capitalization 25 202 M
Chart BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Brown-Forman Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 53,0 $
Spread / Average Target 1,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul C. Varga Co-Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lawson E. Whiting Co-Chief Executive Officer
George Garvin Brown Co-Chairman
Jane C. Morreau Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Tim Nall Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-4.65%25 202
DIAGEO0.22%86 855
PERNOD RICARD4.93%42 659
THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-30.43%11 473
DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO SPA18.00%10 354
RÉMY COINTREAU5.02%7 068
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.