Brown Forman : Named One of the DEI® Best Places to Work

LOUISVILLE, KY, July 18, 2019 - Brown-Forman Corporation was named a top-scoring

company, receiving a top score of 100, in the 2019 Disability Equality Index (DEI®) survey, conducted by Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD).

The 2019 DEI survey awarded points in six major categories: Culture and Leadership,

Enterprise-wide Access, Employment Practices, Community Engagement, Supplier Diversity, and Non-US Operations. Companies received points in any given area by responding affirmatively to a significant portion of the numerous best practices outlined.

'Brown-Forman is proud to be recognized as a best in class organization for disability inclusion

practices. Welcoming and engaging the talents of individuals with disabilities is a critical part of our efforts to build an inclusive workforce,' said Kathi Stearman, Brown-Forman, Employment Compliance Officer. 'Diversity and inclusion management is central to how we function as a company and the key to our long term sustainability. Our employees are energized and motivated by an environment that encourages them to leverage one another's uniqueness, including those individuals with disabilities, in order to fully contribute to the success of the business.'

The DEI was completed by a record-breaking 180 businesses, 113 of these companies top the Fortune 500 list. In its fifth year, the DEI continues to see an increase in year-over-year participation, signaling a steady growth in disability inclusion across all industries. A comprehensive list of DEI top scoring companies deemed '2019 DEI Best Places to Work' can be found at www.disabilityequalityindex.com.

The Disability Equality Index (DEI) is a unique, joint initiative of Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD). It serves as the nation's most comprehensive annual benchmarking tool allowing America's leading corporations to self-report their disability policies and practices. This evolving index objectively scores each corporation on a scale from 0 to 100-100 representing the most inclusive. The DEI was developed by the two national leaders in consultation with the appointed DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse and voluntary group of experts in business, policy, and disability advocacy.

For nearly 150 years, Brown-Forman Corporation has enriched the experience of life by responsibly building fine quality beverage alcohol brands, including Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel's & Cola, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire, Gentleman Jack, Jack Daniel's Single Barrel, Finlandia, Korbel, el Jimador, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Canadian Mist, Herradura, New Mix, Sonoma-Cutrer, Early Times, Chambord, BenRiach, GlenDronach and Slane. Brown-Forman's brands are supported by over 4,700 employees and sold in more than 170 countries worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit https://www.brown-forman.com/.