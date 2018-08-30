Brown Forman : to Present at Barclay’s Global Consumer Staples Conference on September 5, 2018

Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE: BFA)(NYSE: BFB) will present at the
Barclay's Global Consumer Staples Conference on September 5, 2018 in
Boston.
Lawson Whiting, Brown-Forman’s Chief Operating Officer and Incoming
Chief Executive Officer, and Jane Morreau, Brown-Forman’s EVP and Chief
Financial Officer, will begin their fireside chat at approximately 2:15
p.m. (EDT) on Wednesday, September 5, 2018. The audio will be made
available as a webcast, accessible via the Brown-Forman corporate
website - brown-forman.com -
by clicking on Investors/Events & Presentations.
It is recommended that listeners log on 10 minutes prior to the 2:15
p.m. (EDT) start. A replay of the audio will be available on the
Brown-Forman website for 30 days.
For nearly 150 years, Brown-Forman Corporation has enriched the
experience of life by responsibly building fine quality beverage alcohol
brands, including Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s & Cola,
Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Gentleman
Jack, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel, Finlandia, Korbel, el Jimador,
Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Canadian Mist, Herradura, New Mix,
Sonoma-Cutrer, Early Times, Chambord, BenRiach, GlenDronach and Slane.
Brown-Forman’s brands are supported by over 4,800 employees and sold in
more than 170 countries worldwide. For more information about the
company, please visit http://www.brown-forman.com/.
