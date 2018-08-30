Brown Forman : to Present at Barclay’s Global Consumer Staples Conference on September 5, 2018

Log in
08/30/2018 | 08:02pm CEST

Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE: BFA)(NYSE: BFB) will present at the Barclay's Global Consumer Staples Conference on September 5, 2018 in Boston.

Lawson Whiting, Brown-Forman’s Chief Operating Officer and Incoming Chief Executive Officer, and Jane Morreau, Brown-Forman’s EVP and Chief Financial Officer, will begin their fireside chat at approximately 2:15 p.m. (EDT) on Wednesday, September 5, 2018. The audio will be made available as a webcast, accessible via the Brown-Forman corporate website - brown-forman.com - by clicking on Investors/Events & Presentations.

It is recommended that listeners log on 10 minutes prior to the 2:15 p.m. (EDT) start. A replay of the audio will be available on the Brown-Forman website for 30 days.

For nearly 150 years, Brown-Forman Corporation has enriched the experience of life by responsibly building fine quality beverage alcohol brands, including Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s & Cola, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Gentleman Jack, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel, Finlandia, Korbel, el Jimador, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Canadian Mist, Herradura, New Mix, Sonoma-Cutrer, Early Times, Chambord, BenRiach, GlenDronach and Slane. Brown-Forman’s brands are supported by over 4,800 employees and sold in more than 170 countries worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit http://www.brown-forman.com/.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 395 M
EBIT 2019 1 141 M
Net income 2019 859 M
Debt 2019 2 065 M
Yield 2019 1,24%
P/E ratio 2019 29,45
P/E ratio 2020 27,11
EV / Sales 2019 8,03x
EV / Sales 2020 7,55x
Capitalization 25 202 M
Managers
NameTitle
Paul C. Varga Co-Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lawson E. Whiting Co-Chief Executive Officer
George Garvin Brown Co-Chairman
Jane C. Morreau Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Tim Nall Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-4.65%25 202
DIAGEO0.22%87 759
PERNOD RICARD4.93%42 974
THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-30.43%11 475
DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO SPA18.00%10 242
RÉMY COINTREAU5.02%7 154
